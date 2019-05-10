You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation keen to showcase depth of Islamic culture, says chief

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
Organization of Islamic Cooperation keen to showcase depth of Islamic culture, says chief

  • Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh highlighted the ISESCO’s achievements and its efforts to attain the highest goals
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), commended the efforts of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) during the third extraordinary session of ISESCO’s general conference at King Abdullah Economic City, in Rabigh.
He thanked the Saudi government for supporting the OIC, noting that “ISESCO has assisted the OIC’s member states in the promotion of culture, science, education and communications according to Islamic values and ideals.”
“The General Secretariat looks forward to further consulting with the ISESCO to establish joint programs that pave the way for a genuine partnership with member states in order to showcase the depth of Islamic culture,” he said.
Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh highlighted the ISESCO’s achievements and its efforts to attain the highest goals. He hoped that the programs, projects and strategies would build beacons of teaching, learning and culture, promoting the true spirit of Islam away from stereotyping or traditionalism.
Al-Asheikh wished success for the new director general of the ISESCO, Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik. He also honored the former director general of the ISESCO, Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijiri, who held the post from 1991.

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

A Saudi guide (C-bottom) leads a group of foreign tourists through the Al-Wahbah volcanic crater in the Al-Wahbah desert, some 360 kms northeast of Jeddah, on November 17, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

  • More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

TAIF: Tourists visiting Taif are being urged to protect and preserve the local environment by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members.
The initiative is part of SCTH efforts to support environmental tourism by urging visitors, including hikers, to cultivate positive attitudes to the environment at the center and its villages. Waste left by hikers was cleaned up by volunteers to promote the idea of maintaining a clean environment and protecting natural parks.

