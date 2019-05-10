Organization of Islamic Cooperation keen to showcase depth of Islamic culture, says chief

JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), commended the efforts of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) during the third extraordinary session of ISESCO’s general conference at King Abdullah Economic City, in Rabigh.

He thanked the Saudi government for supporting the OIC, noting that “ISESCO has assisted the OIC’s member states in the promotion of culture, science, education and communications according to Islamic values and ideals.”

“The General Secretariat looks forward to further consulting with the ISESCO to establish joint programs that pave the way for a genuine partnership with member states in order to showcase the depth of Islamic culture,” he said.

Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh highlighted the ISESCO’s achievements and its efforts to attain the highest goals. He hoped that the programs, projects and strategies would build beacons of teaching, learning and culture, promoting the true spirit of Islam away from stereotyping or traditionalism.

Al-Asheikh wished success for the new director general of the ISESCO, Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik. He also honored the former director general of the ISESCO, Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijiri, who held the post from 1991.