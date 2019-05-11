Where We Are Going Today: Dijon Cafe

You are here

﻿

AMEERA ABID
  • The interior of the cafe is very beautiful, with brightly colored velvet sofas and bohemian style decorations
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: With its prime location on the Corniche Road in Jeddah, overlooking the magnificent Red Sea, the Dijon Cafe is setting trends for people looking for new taste adventures.
It serves a wide variety of savory and sweet foods; but while there are some great sandwiches, including a tasty smoked turkey and haloumi offering, the cafe really excels with its coffee and sweet treats, particularly the rose-flavored options on the menu.
The delicious icing on its famous rose croissant, for example, emits a scent makes the experience all the better, even before you take a bite. Pair it with a rose coffee and, in addition to the amazing taste, the presentation of both will surpass all your expectations; with a dusting of dried rose petals sprinkled on top, they look like little works of art.
The interior of the cafe is very beautiful, with brightly colored velvet sofas and bohemian style decorations. There is also outdoor seating so that you can enjoy the sea view, which is a particularly attractive option on cooler days. Rounding off the wonderful experience are the staff, who are very accommodating and friendly.

JEDDAH: Here’s a daunting scenario: It’s an hour before iftar, you’ve been at the office all day and are now stuck in dreaded Ramadan rush hour traffic. It’s safe to say, in years past, you’d likely have a stress-induced breakdown. Fortunately for you, it’s 2019 and you can now tap your way to a hot meal in seconds. 

The restaurant offers up tasty sweet and sour chicken. (Supplied) 

Lugmety is one food delivery app that is leading the way for customers in Jeddah and Riyadh. Downloading their free app offers customers an array of restaurants within their vicinity, all complete with updated menus and all with the option of customizing each menu item. Along with the choice of credit card payment or cash on delivery, users also have the ability to track their order.

The noodles are a winner. (Supplied) 

For suhoor, I decided on the Chinese restaurant, Toki. Although quite pricey compared to most, the quality and service have always been both consistently delicious and top-rated.  

A quick scan through the Lugmety app and my customized order was placed within minutes. What’s for suhoor? Vegetable spring rolls, fried noodles and stir-fried beef with oyster sauce.

If you’ve dined at Toki before, you know of their complimentary prawn chips and I was delighted to discover that they were in fact included in my order, complete with accompanying soy, hot oil and sweet chili sauces.

The chicken dishes are also a firm favorite. (Supplied) 

In under an hour my food had arrived — impressive considering the Ramadan rush — and the spring rolls were hot and fresh. A nice balance of a golden crunchy exterior along with finely chopped savory vegetable fillings, my only critique is the order did not arrive with any dipping sauce. The fried noodles were also a delight, cooked to a full-bodied texture and with just enough greasiness to satisfy my cravings. As for the stir-fried beef, there was no chewiness and the meat was very tender. The sauce provided an extra flavorful glaze on the crisp baby corn and broccoli.  

Salmon sashimi from Toki. (Supplied) 

With both the proficient packaging of Toki and the app’s prompt delivery service, the convenience of this experience sure gives dine-in restaurants a run for their money.

