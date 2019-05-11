Where We Are Going Today: Dijon Cafe

JEDDAH: With its prime location on the Corniche Road in Jeddah, overlooking the magnificent Red Sea, the Dijon Cafe is setting trends for people looking for new taste adventures.
It serves a wide variety of savory and sweet foods; but while there are some great sandwiches, including a tasty smoked turkey and haloumi offering, the cafe really excels with its coffee and sweet treats, particularly the rose-flavored options on the menu.
The delicious icing on its famous rose croissant, for example, emits a scent makes the experience all the better, even before you take a bite. Pair it with a rose coffee and, in addition to the amazing taste, the presentation of both will surpass all your expectations; with a dusting of dried rose petals sprinkled on top, they look like little works of art.
The interior of the cafe is very beautiful, with brightly colored velvet sofas and bohemian style decorations. There is also outdoor seating so that you can enjoy the sea view, which is a particularly attractive option on cooler days. Rounding off the wonderful experience are the staff, who are very accommodating and friendly.
