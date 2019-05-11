You are here

  • Home
  • Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment
﻿

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

A Saudi guide (C-bottom) leads a group of foreign tourists through the Al-Wahbah volcanic crater in the Al-Wahbah desert, some 360 kms northeast of Jeddah, on November 17, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

  • More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

TAIF: Tourists visiting Taif are being urged to protect and preserve the local environment by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members.
The initiative is part of SCTH efforts to support environmental tourism by urging visitors, including hikers, to cultivate positive attitudes to the environment at the center and its villages. Waste left by hikers was cleaned up by volunteers to promote the idea of maintaining a clean environment and protecting natural parks.

Topics: Saudi enviromment Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi Environmental Week concludes in Tabuk
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Environment Ministry celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

1,300 volunteers helping pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

35 emergency centers have been set up in the region, staffed by more than 45 advanced paramedic teams. (SPA)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

1,300 volunteers helping pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

  • 35 emergency centers have been set up in the region, staffed by more than 45 advanced paramedic teams
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

MADINAH: More than 1,300 volunteers are providing assistance around the clock to pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan.
Their efforts are part of a volunteering plan designed to provide health and humanitarian services to visitors. It was adopted by the president of the Saudi Red Crescent.
Khalid Al-Sahli, the official spokesman of the Saudi Red Crescent in Madinah, said that the plan includes seven advanced medical posts at the mosque during peak times, and others on the roads leading to it and in Madinah. In addition, 35 emergency centers have been set up in the region, staffed by more than 45 advanced paramedic teams.

Topics: Madinah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah concert kicks off in rainy Riyadh

Latest updates

Britain’s May should set resignation date next week: senior lawmaker
0
Venezuela braces for unrest as Maduro clamps down
0
Bieber, Sheeran drop new tune tackling mental health
0
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break
0
Curry, short-handed Warriors knock out Rockets in Game 6
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.