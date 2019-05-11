Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

1,300 volunteers helping pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH: More than 1,300 volunteers are providing assistance around the clock to pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan.

Their efforts are part of a volunteering plan designed to provide health and humanitarian services to visitors. It was adopted by the president of the Saudi Red Crescent.

Khalid Al-Sahli, the official spokesman of the Saudi Red Crescent in Madinah, said that the plan includes seven advanced medical posts at the mosque during peak times, and others on the roads leading to it and in Madinah. In addition, 35 emergency centers have been set up in the region, staffed by more than 45 advanced paramedic teams.