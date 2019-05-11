Saudi envoy to UN meets senior officials in New York

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, met in New York with US representative to the UN General Assembly’s upcoming 74th session, Margarita Hernandez. They discussed issues of mutual concern and reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation during the assembly gathering.
Al-Mouallimi also met with the director of the forestry department of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Dr. Qutaiba Al-Saadoun. The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by various agencies to highlight the Kingdom’s achievements in international forums and its role in conserving agricultural resources.
