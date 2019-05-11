You are here

Saudi envoy to UN meets senior officials in New York

Saudi Arabia's United Nations Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (AP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
Saudi envoy to UN meets senior officials in New York

  The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by various agencies to highlight the Kingdom's achievements in international forums
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, met in New York with US representative to the UN General Assembly’s upcoming 74th session, Margarita Hernandez. They discussed issues of mutual concern and reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation during the assembly gathering.
Al-Mouallimi also met with the director of the forestry department of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Dr. Qutaiba Al-Saadoun. The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by various agencies to highlight the Kingdom’s achievements in international forums and its role in conserving agricultural resources.

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

A Saudi guide (C-bottom) leads a group of foreign tourists through the Al-Wahbah volcanic crater in the Al-Wahbah desert, some 360 kms northeast of Jeddah, on November 17, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

  More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH "Leave No Trace" program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
TAIF: Tourists visiting Taif are being urged to protect and preserve the local environment by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members.
The initiative is part of SCTH efforts to support environmental tourism by urging visitors, including hikers, to cultivate positive attitudes to the environment at the center and its villages. Waste left by hikers was cleaned up by volunteers to promote the idea of maintaining a clean environment and protecting natural parks.

