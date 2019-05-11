You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Widow candidate’ tradition in Philippines’ deadly polls
﻿

‘Widow candidate’ tradition in Philippines’ deadly polls

Gertrudes Batocabe never wanted to enter the Philippines’ cutthroat politics, but after her husband was shot dead, allegedly by a rival in midterm elections taking place on May 13, she felt bound to take his place. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
0

‘Widow candidate’ tradition in Philippines’ deadly polls

  • Over 18,000 seats, ranging from local councils to the upper house Senate, are up for grabs
  • Political widowhood reached its apogee in the Philippines in 1986, when Corazon Aquino took power after a bloodless revolt that toppled the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos
Updated 11 May 2019
0

MANILA: Gertrudes Batocabe never wanted to enter the Philippines’ cutthroat politics, but after her husband was shot dead, allegedly by a rival in next week’s midterm election, she felt bound to take his place.
“It’s not really automatic that the wife takes over, but in this case I cannot see my opponents sitting down (quitting)” she told AFP, holding back tears.
“I have a lot of things to do for Rodel, for the people of Daraga,” she said, referring to her husband and the central city where she is running for mayor.
In taking over his candidacy, Batocabe was among at least half a dozen women standing in for their slain husbands this year — a long tradition in the Philippines’ notoriously deadly politics.
Dozens of people, including candidates and their supporters, routinely get killed in the fierce competition for elected posts that are a source of wealth in a nation with deep poverty.
Over 18,000 seats, ranging from local councils to the upper house Senate, are up for grabs when the nation’s more than 61 million voters are called to cast ballots on Monday.
One widow styled her campaign as a quest for justice for her husband, who was murdered last year after announcing plans to run for mayor in Trece Martires, a city south of Manila.
“My name is Gemma Lubigan. I will take up the fight of Vice-Mayor Alex Lubigan,” she told a cheering crowd at a recent campaign rally.
A political rival, the sitting mayor of Trece Martires, was initially fingered as a suspect, but prosecutors have declined to file charges.
Political widowhood reached its apogee in the Philippines in 1986, when Corazon Aquino took power after a bloodless popular revolt that toppled the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The upheaval was triggered by the 1983 assassination of her opposition leader husband Benigno Aquino at the hands of security forces loyal to Marcos, forcing her into politics.
In the Philippines, widow candidates carry a powerful aura of suffering and perseverance that resonates with voters in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation, experts say.
“It works especially in the Philippine context because widowhood has symbolic elements that are very much valued in politics,” said University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Franco told AFP.
The Philippines also lacks a strong party system so family dynasties play a similar role, with wives called on to assume the clan’s figurehead position after a slaying.

Some of Asia’s most powerful political families have been marked by the same phenomenon. India’s Sonia Gandhi was pushed into politics after her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated.
Benazir Bhutto led Pakistan’s return to democracy about a decade after her father was ousted as prime minister in a coup and subsequently executed.
Political analyst Franco said the rise of the Philippine widows also marks a way into the nation’s male-dominated political area.
“Many of our female politicians, especially at the local level, are members of political dynasties,” she added.
Before Rodel’s murder, the plan was for the Batocabes to groom their first-born son, a newly minted lawyer, to follow his father’s footsteps into politics.
But that changed after Rodel, who was an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, was gunned down days before Christmas while handing out gifts to elderly and disabled Daraga residents.
The incumbent mayor of Daraga is charged with orchestrating the killing, leaving Batocabe acutely aware of the risks she faces in running.
“I’m careful, is the word, but I’ve been given so much protection by the president,” she said, referring to an armed security detail.

Related

Special 0
World
Manila faces dilemma over returning Filipino Daesh fighters
0
World
Philippine polls could open door to death penalty return

Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir

Updated 11 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir

  • Daesh's Amaq News Agency late announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind,”
  • Daesh has stepped up hit-and-run raids and suicide attacks
Updated 11 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Daesh claimed for the first time that it has established a “province” in India, after a clash between militants and security forces in the contested Kashmir region killed a militant with alleged ties to the group.
Daesh's Amaq News Agency late on Friday announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind,” in a statement that also claimed IS inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in the town of Amshipora in the Shopian district of Kashmir.
The Daesh statement corresponds with an Indian police statement on Friday that a militant called Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi was killed in an encounter in Shopian.
Daesh’s statement establishing the new province appears to be designed to bolster its standing after the group was driven from its self-styled “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in April, where at one point it controlled thousands of miles of territory.
Daesh has stepped up hit-and-run raids and suicide attacks, including taking responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombing in Sri Lanka that killed at least 253 people.
“The establishment of a ‘province’ in a region where it has nothing resembling actual governance is absurd, but it should not be written off,” said Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamic extremists.
“The world may roll its eyes at these developments, but to militants in these vulnerable regions, these are significant gestures to help lay the groundwork in rebuilding the map of the Daesh ‘caliphate’.”
Sofi had been involved in several militant groups in Kashmir for more than a decade before pledging allegiance to Daesh, according to a military official on Saturday and an interview given by Sofi to a Srinagar-based magazine sympathetic to Daesh.
He was suspected of several grenade attacks on security forces in the region, police and military sources said.
“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” a police spokesman said in the statement on Friday’s encounter.
The military official said it was possible that Sofi had been the only militant left in Kashmir associated with Daesh.
Separatists have for decades fought an armed conflict against Indian rule in Muslim-majority Kashmir. The majority of these groups want independence for Kashmir or to join India’s arch-rival Pakistan. They have not, like Daesh, sought to establish an empire across the Muslim world.
Nuclear powers India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and came to the brink of a third earlier this year after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group killed at least 40 paramilitary police in the Indian-controlled portion of the region.
A spokesman for India’s home ministry, which is responsible for security in Kashmir, did not respond to a request for comment.

Topics: India Daesh

Related

0
World
Deadly encounters: the night the Indian army arrived in a village in south Kashmir
0
Press Review
Pakistan Observer: Kashmir, Palestine to win freedom; can’t be suppressed by force

Latest updates

‘The Last Summer,’ a flat teen rom-com that needs updating
0
Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir
0
Turkey urges end to regime attacks on Idlib
0
Aid groups suspend aid to Syria’s embattled northwest
0
Landmark UN plastic waste pact gets approved but not by US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.