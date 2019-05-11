You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s May should set resignation date next week: senior lawmaker
﻿

Britain’s May should set resignation date next week: senior lawmaker

Theresa May secured the leadership in the chaos that followed Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
0

Britain’s May should set resignation date next week: senior lawmaker

  • Theresa May has promised to step down if lawmakers back the deal she struck with Brussels to leave the bloc
  • She has lost heavily on three attempts to get a deal through parliament, defeated by lawmakers in her own party
Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May should set a date for her departure next week when she meets leaders of an influential group of Conservative lawmakers to address her future, the group’s chairman said on Saturday.
Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which can make or break party leaders, told BBC Radio that May had been asked to give “clarity” at next Wednesday’s meeting after she failed to get her Brexit deal through parliament, leaving the government in a state of limbo.
“It would be strange for that not to result in a clear understanding (of when she will leave) at the end of the meeting,” he said.
May, who secured the leadership in the chaos that followed Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union, has promised to step down if lawmakers back the deal she struck with Brussels to leave the bloc.
But the prime minister has lost heavily on three attempts to get it through parliament, defeated by lawmakers in her own party who want a much more comprehensive break from Brussels and those who want a second referendum to reverse the process.
Brady, head of the group which oversees the party’s leadership contests and represents the wishes of backbench lawmakers, said he thought May had been reluctant to set a date because of the impact it would have on any future Brexit vote.
“I think the reticence is the concern that by promising to go on a certain timetable, it might make it less likely she would secure parliamentary approval for the withdrawal agreement, rather than more likely,” he said.
Tensions within the Conservative Party have grown after May failed to deliver Brexit on the original deadline of March 29. The prime minister has since opened talks with the opposition Labour Party to try to find a compromise before the next departure date in October.
The deadlock damaged both parties at local elections earlier this month and could have a similar impact when elections are held for the European Parliament on May 23.
One of the Conservative Party’s prominent financial backers, Jeremy Hosking, told the Financial Times he had donated 200,000 pounds to Nigel Farage’s Brexit party because the European elections had become, by default, a second referendum on Brexit.

Topics: UK Theresa may Brexit

Related

0
Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance
0
World
Main parties take Brexit battering in UK local elections

Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir

Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
0

Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir

  • Daesh's Amaq News Agency late announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind,”
  • Daesh has stepped up hit-and-run raids and suicide attacks
Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Daesh claimed for the first time that it has established a “province” in India, after a clash between militants and security forces in the contested Kashmir region killed a militant with alleged ties to the group.
Daesh's Amaq News Agency late on Friday announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind,” in a statement that also claimed IS inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in the town of Amshipora in the Shopian district of Kashmir.
The Daesh statement corresponds with an Indian police statement on Friday that a militant called Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi was killed in an encounter in Shopian.
Daesh’s statement establishing the new province appears to be designed to bolster its standing after the group was driven from its self-styled “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in April, where at one point it controlled thousands of miles of territory.
Daesh has stepped up hit-and-run raids and suicide attacks, including taking responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombing in Sri Lanka that killed at least 253 people.
“The establishment of a ‘province’ in a region where it has nothing resembling actual governance is absurd, but it should not be written off,” said Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamic extremists.
“The world may roll its eyes at these developments, but to militants in these vulnerable regions, these are significant gestures to help lay the groundwork in rebuilding the map of the Daesh ‘caliphate’.”
Sofi had been involved in several militant groups in Kashmir for more than a decade before pledging allegiance to Daesh, according to a military official on Saturday and an interview given by Sofi to a Srinagar-based magazine sympathetic to Daesh.
He was suspected of several grenade attacks on security forces in the region, police and military sources said.
“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” a police spokesman said in the statement on Friday’s encounter.
The military official said it was possible that Sofi had been the only militant left in Kashmir associated with Daesh.
Separatists have for decades fought an armed conflict against Indian rule in Muslim-majority Kashmir. The majority of these groups want independence for Kashmir or to join India’s arch-rival Pakistan. They have not, like Daesh, sought to establish an empire across the Muslim world.
Nuclear powers India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and came to the brink of a third earlier this year after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group killed at least 40 paramilitary police in the Indian-controlled portion of the region.
A spokesman for India’s home ministry, which is responsible for security in Kashmir, did not respond to a request for comment.

Topics: India Daesh

Related

0
World
Deadly encounters: the night the Indian army arrived in a village in south Kashmir
0
Press Review
Pakistan Observer: Kashmir, Palestine to win freedom; can’t be suppressed by force

Latest updates

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif
0
Replace sharp suits with Hessa Falasi’s ‘power kaftan’ this Ramadan
0
‘The Last Summer,’ a flat teen rom-com that needs updating
0
Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir
0
Turkey urges end to regime attacks on Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.