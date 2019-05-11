‘The Last Summer,’ a flat teen rom-com that needs updating

You are here

CHENNAI: After months of long, damp winters, summer can bring forth a burst of warmth and hope that is the perfect setting for romantic movies and Netflix’s latest offering, “The Last Summer,” is following that well-worn path.

Director William Bindley (“Madison,” “Mother’s Day”) based “The Last Summer” on a script he wrote along with his brother, Scott Bindley (“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”). 

The film follows the streaming giant’s successes with similar themes — “The Kissing Booth” and “To All the Boys I've Loved Before” — but this time we follow a group of boys and girls who have just graduated from high school in Chicago and are set to head for universities in different cities.

Some are friends, like Griffin (K J Apa) and Phoebe (Maia Mitchell), to whom distance does not seem to matter, even though they are heading off to different cities. For others, distance is an obstacle that leads Alec (Jacob Latimore) and Erin (Halstone Sage) to split up. Misogynistic jock Foster (Wolfgang Novogratz) has a list of girls he would like to date, while Audrey (Sosie Bacon) babysits a child star. 

If that seems confusing in print, it isn’t much better on screen — while the Bindley brothers do try and link up most of the characters, the movie fails to be cohesive. Too many people seem to crowd the canvas and this can be quite confusing. By the time a viewer begins the grasp who is who and starts to understand the contending storylines and relationship issues, the credits have already begun to roll.

Another failing is the largely one-dimensional characters seem to have been inspired by 1980s cinema, with very little of the magic of the era that became so famous for its quirky teenage, coming-of-age romances.

The out-of-touch dialogue is also an issue, particularly if you happen to be in the age bracket that the characters portray. From dated uses of “text talk” to a heavy-handed script that tries too hard, it just isn’t fresh or relatable.  

Teenagers will always face growing pains and leaving home is an interesting concept to explore, but this film’s portrayal of the bumpy road to adulthood could do with some updating.

What We Are Reading Today: War and Peace by Nigel Hamilton

Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: War and Peace by Nigel Hamilton

  • Hamilton is an award-winning British-born biographer, academic and broadcaster
Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

War and Peace is the third and final volume in Nigel Hamilton’s F.D.R. at War trilogy and certainly as gripping and powerfully argued as the first two, The Mantle of Command and Commander in Chief.

Hamilton, as the historian Evan Thomas once observed, ended up producing the extended memoir that Franklin D. Roosevelt himself never got to write. 

Throughout Hamilton’s three books, Roosevelt is the wise and clever sage fending off myopic Cabinet secretaries, generals, admirals and colleagues to steer the Allies to victory and the world to a better future.

Hamilton is an award-winning British-born biographer, academic and broadcaster, whose works have been translated into 16 languages.

“War and Peace deals with the final two to three years of the President Roosevelt’s life, focusing on how he guided the Allies from the first attacks in North Africa, through D-Day and so to the conclusion of the war. A main point of focus is Roosevelt’s health, which steadily deteriorated from mid-1944 on,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“Winston Churchill might not have been the best military strategist, but if one were to base one’s opinion of Churchill solely on this book, he would barely get a passing grade!,” it added. 

“However, as a history of Roosevelt’s military leadership during the Second World War, War and Peace does a superb job.”

