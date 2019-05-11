Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

TAIF: Tourists visiting Taif are being urged to protect and preserve the local environment by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members.

The initiative is part of SCTH efforts to support environmental tourism by urging visitors, including hikers, to cultivate positive attitudes to the environment at the center and its villages. Waste left by hikers was cleaned up by volunteers to promote the idea of maintaining a clean environment and protecting natural parks.