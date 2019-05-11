You are here

﻿

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif

Saudi Arabian forces have killed a number of wanted fugitives in a security operation in Qatif. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian forces have killed a number of wanted fugitives in a security operation in Qatif, Eastern region, Al-Hadath reported on Saturday.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatif Security

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six
0
Saudi Arabia
Three men wanted by Saudi security forces killed in Qatif

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

A Saudi guide (C-bottom) leads a group of foreign tourists through the Al-Wahbah volcanic crater in the Al-Wahbah desert, some 360 kms northeast of Jeddah, on November 17, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

Initiative launched to protect Saudi environment

  • More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members
Updated 11 May 2019
SPA
0

TAIF: Tourists visiting Taif are being urged to protect and preserve the local environment by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
More than 30 volunteers took part in an SCTH “Leave No Trace” program at the Al-Shifa tourist center along with relevant authorities and community members.
The initiative is part of SCTH efforts to support environmental tourism by urging visitors, including hikers, to cultivate positive attitudes to the environment at the center and its villages. Waste left by hikers was cleaned up by volunteers to promote the idea of maintaining a clean environment and protecting natural parks.

Topics: Saudi enviromment Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi Environmental Week concludes in Tabuk
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Environment Ministry celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

Latest updates

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif
0
Replace sharp suits with Hessa Falasi’s ‘power kaftan’ this Ramadan
0
‘The Last Summer,’ a flat teen rom-com that needs updating
0
Daesh claims ‘province’ in India for first time after clash in Kashmir
0
Turkey urges end to regime attacks on Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.