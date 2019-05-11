US-China relations near new low amid trade battle

You are here

Unloaded containers from Asia are seen at the main port terminal in Long Beach, California . (AFP)
WASHINGTON: The US and China have gone through rough patches before.
The American public recoiled — and the US government imposed sanctions — after the People’s Liberation Army slaughtered hundreds of civilians in the streets of Beijing in June 1989, crushing the Tiananmen Square protests.
Ordinary Chinese were outraged 10 years later when the Americans bombed China’s embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, rejecting the US insistence that it was an accident.
And tensions crackled when China detained an American Navy flight crew following the midair collision of a US spy plane and a Chinese fighter in 2001.
But US-Chinese relations may be testing a new low.
“The United States and China are on a collision course,” the Asia Society concluded in an assessment of the two countries’ relations in February. “The foundations of goodwill that took decades to build are rapidly breaking down.”
Likewise, Michael Swaine of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace declared in January that “the US-China relationship is confronting its most daunting challenge in the 40 years since the normalization of relations. Current trends portend steadily worsening relations over the long haul.”
The world’s two biggest economies are engaged in the bitterest trade war since the 1930s. President Donald Trump more than doubled import taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods Friday — the same day that US and Chinese negotiators ended their 11th round of trade talks without reaching an agreement. After the Chinese left town, the US announced plans to target the $300 billion in Chinese goods that don’t already face tariffs.
But the widening divide between Washington and Beijing goes beyond trade.
China is engaging in a massive military buildup. It is flexing its maritime muscle, claiming ownership of the South China Sea and disregarding the territorial claims of its neighbors and a 2016 ruling by the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea. It is cracking down on political dissent in its ostensibly autonomous region of Hong Kong. And it is turning up pressure on Taiwan, an island that enjoys de facto political independence but which Beijing views as a renegade province that must one day reunite with the motherland.
Under President Xi Jinping, who took office in 2012, the Communist Party has grown increasingly repressive. In the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in western China, it has detained up to 2 million minority Muslims and forced them to undergo reeducation. Xi himself has overturned a four-decade tradition of collective leadership in Beijing and essentially established himself as president for life.
“With the large number of issues we have with China, I wouldn’t rank the trade issues so high,” said David Dollar, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former official at the World Bank and US Treasury. “And I’m an economist.”
The developments are a bracing rebuke to the optimists in America who assumed that China’s 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization would lead Beijing to embrace economic and perhaps political openness, that China would become more like world’s industrialized democracies.
“Many countries, the US being one of the prime players, gave China pretty much a bye for a number of years during the honeymoon period right after its entrance in the WTO,” said Michael Wessel, a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally appointed watchdog.
The financial crisis and ensuing 2007-2009 Great Recession helped change the way the countries viewed themselves and each other. Suddenly, the United States looked less like the world’s invincible lone superpower and more like a deeply divided nation that had to struggle to meet the challenge of the deepest economic downturn in seven decades. China’s response was sharp contrast: It quickly enacted a massive stimulus campaign that super-charged economic growth and helped pull the entire world economy out of the ditch.
Newly confident, China began to expand its ambitions. After Xi took office, Beijing announced an initiative called Made in China 2025 designed to make Chinese companies world leaders in advanced fields like robotics and artificial intelligence.
But the US says China is trying to meet its aspirations by cheating — stealing trade secrets, forcing foreign companies to hand over technology, subsidizing its own firms and burying in red tape foreign competitors that want to compete in the Chinese market. Those allegations are at the heart of the yearlong trade dispute that has rattled financial markets and cast a cloud over the prospects for world economic growth.
In the ongoing trade talks, the US is insisting that China change its ways and agree to let the United States check and enforce compliance.
Andrew Nathan, a China specialist at Columbia University, said the Chinese would be perfectly willing to buy more American products and put a dent in America’s trade deficit with China, a record $379 billion last year.
But abandoning their grander economic vision is another matter.
China’s chief envoy to this week’s talks, Vice Premier Liu He, told reporters before leaving Washington that “we will make no concessions on matters of principle.”
Chinese state TV quoted Liu as saying there was consensus in many areas and the differences were “crucial ones.” But he also said he believed the two countries would manage to cooperate for the sake of all.
“For the Chinese, the bottom line is, they can accept no effective limitation on their race to the technological summit,” Nathan said. “If you want them to bury the Made in China 2025 program, they will never stop that program, but they can stop talking about it. If you want them to stop the PLA from industrial espionage, they can make the PLA do it more secretly. ... If you want them to stop ‘coerced technology transfer,’ they can change the language of the relevant rules so that the same thing happens in a less blatant manner.”
The two countries have very different views of the sources of their troubles.
“Many American opinion makers are starting to see China as a rising power seeking to unfairly undercut America’s economic prosperity, threaten its security, and challenge its values,” the Asia Society declared, “while their Chinese counterparts are starting to see the United States as a declining power seeking to prolong its dominance by unfairly containing China’s rise.”

INTERVIEW: SIDF’s Noor Shabib - a woman at the sharp end of the Saudi transformation

Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

INTERVIEW: SIDF’s Noor Shabib - a woman at the sharp end of the Saudi transformation

  • The SIDF’s Noor Shabib explains how the Kingdom’s new industrial strategy will be financed
  • National Industrial Development and Logistics Plan (NIDLP) was unveiled with a mandate to invest SR1.7 trillion
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: If the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan is to be achieved, it will require dedication, expertise, inspiration and hard work. It will also require money.

Noor Shabib, who is responsible for strategic planning and business development at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), displays all those professional qualities, and is playing a key role in providing the financial resources to see Vision 2030 through.

“I’m a civil servant in the real sense of the word. I do it with pride. I love going to work, and I do it every single day knowing that I’m helping my country,” she said with genuine enthusiasm — a refreshing antidote to some of the skepticism that appears about the Kingdom’s hugely ambitious plan to wean itself off oil.

The SIDF is at the sharp end of that change. It has been around since 1974, a legacy of a previous attempt to grow the industrial base.

But it has been transformed in the past couple of years, and tasked with financing the new industrial strategy through to fruition.

In January in Riyadh, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Plan (NIDLP) was unveiled with a mandate to invest SR1.7 trillion ($453.3 billion) and create 1.6 million jobs in new industrial sectors aside from the Kingdom’s oil-dominated economy: In industrial manufacturing, new energy projects, mining and logistics. 

“The SIDF is the main financial partner and enabler of the NIDLP. It’s huge. A lot of the funding is supposed to come from the private sector, and we’re the main financial enabler for private sector projects,” Shabib said.

About the same time that the NIDLP was being unveiled, the SIDF was the recipient of a government-funded increase in its capital, up by some SR40 billion to SR105 billion.

Its responsibility is to direct those funds to the most effective parts of the new Saudi economy, as she described.

“The way the fund works is it provides medium-to-long-term project financing. When you approve a loan — most of our projects are greenfield — it takes about two years until the projects are up and running,” she said.

The only way this transformation will succeed is if everybody is working together.

Noor Shabib

“We work on reimbursements, and we disburse sometimes in one year, sometimes two, in our projects.”

As is the way with Vision 2030, much of our conversation was about pillars, initiatives and bases, but the explanation of priorities was clear — Shabib has recently added communications to her portfolio of responsibilities at the SIDF.

The first goal is to change the fund’s mandate in line with its new responsibilities. 

“The current mandate restricts us to working only in industry, and we can’t fund projects in the other sectors. I can only do them currently in industrial cities, but I want to be able to fund them anywhere,” she said.

“We’re waiting for the changes to be approved by the Council of Ministers. We’re going to be launching new products as well — acquisition loans, working capital loans — and we can’t do that until the mandate changes.”

The second initiative is to change the culture of the fund, mainly to make it more responsive to client needs.

“We need to be more client-centric and focus more on client needs,” she said, listing areas that need to be made more efficient, from tailor-made products for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to making the approvals process faster. 

“It could take up to a year to get approval, and we constantly get criticized for this. We know it’s an issue and we’re dealing with it,” Shabib said.

“We’re targeting four to five months, in line with global benchmarks for development and commercial banks,” she added.

“We’ve been trying to see what are the ‘pain points’ in the process — how to optimize while maintaining quality and reducing the requirements on clients to make it easier, quicker and more effective.”

The SIDF also wants to be more development focused and financially sustainable. “We’re establishing risk management functions we don’t currently have, to look at enterprise risk management, credit risk, and to be able to assess risk, which ideally would also increase the speed of your application,” she said.

Another priority is to engage with other agencies of the Vision 2030 program, which Shabib calls “proactively enabling the ecosystem.”

-------

BIO

Born

•Alkhobar, Eastern Province

Education

•Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, University of Sharjah, UAE

•MBA, Keble College, University of Oxford, UK

•Masters in oil and gas leadership, Graduate Institute, Geneva Institute, Switzerland

Career

•Engineer, drilling and measurements, Schlumberger

•Deputy services manager, Rawabi Trading and Contracting

•Engineering, strategic planning and business development, Saudi Aramco

•Center for Strategic Development, Ministry of Economy and Planning

•Founder, Qudwa

•Assistant director general, strategic planning and business development, SIDF

-------

For example, the SIDF will increasingly deal with land authorities to help acquire space for industrial development, and to encourage Saudization of the workforce and supply chain in the Tawteen project, through which it will collaborate with the “large national champions” such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC and mining company Ma’aden.

“We believe the only way this transformation will succeed is if everybody is working together,” she said, stressing that this was a basic message handed down consistently by the fund’s chairman, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Shabib said getting different parts of the SIDF and the NIDLP working in unison at the same pace was one of the biggest challenges of her job.

“Even if you want to go fast, you have to manage everybody else’s pace. You have to manage your team not to burn out. This is a long-term journey, not a quick thing,” she added. 

The complexity of the SIDF’s ambition became apparent as she reeled off a list of the projects that the fund has set up.

They include Afaq, a scheme to stimulate SMEs and entrepreneurial activity by offering them preferred terms and partnerships with incubators; and Tanafusia, a plan to encourage energy efficiency and promote digitalization in an effort to reduce costs.

Part of the SIDF’s remit is to cultivate what it calls “promising areas” in the Kingdom, which are not necessarily the big metropolitan hubs of the Eastern Province, Riyadh and Jeddah.

It awards grants on an increasing scale according to which part of the Kingdom the project is located, with as much as 75 percent funding available in parts of the north and southwest, compared to 50 percent in the capital.

At the end of the day, the SIDF will only be as good as the people who work there, and Shabib is lyrical about the potential it has to not only help transform the economy, but also the wider social and cultural changes underway in the Kingdom.

One aspect of the SIDF’s work that she is particularly proud of is that it is significantly more self-reliant than other organizations.

“We didn’t bring in consultants to do everything. That would’ve been a lot quicker, but our consultants were always a minority in the teams,” she said.

“They were there to help with benchmarking and framing, rather than developing ideas and coming up with solutions. It’s the best way to do it — you engage with your own people to make things happen.”

Over its long history, the SIDF has acted as a kind of incubator for executive talent in the Kingdom, and this will accelerate with its expanding role.

A number of senior corporate executives and ministers graduated from the SIDF “academy,” Shabib pointed out.

She said working for the fund ranks highly in the list of prestigious jobs in the Kingdom. “People in Riyadh relate to the SIDF in the financial industry the way that people in the Eastern Province relate to Saudi Aramco,” she added.

Inevitably, she will be seen as a role model for aspiring and newly empowered women in the Kingdom’s economic and financial sector, and she relishes that challenge.

“The fund has made fantastic strides in terms of women. Up until two years ago, in the first 43 years of its life, it didn’t have any women. It was completely male dominated,” she said.

“Then we started hiring women. We’re now at about 10 percent, with women at all levels, across all parts of the organization — in credit, in human resources and as engineers,” she added.

“The next step is to focus on ensuring that we retain these women, and we need to work on inclusion and cultural awareness,” Shabib said.

“There’s no specific target, just an effort to encourage diversity. Last year, we said in the credit program 50 percent of new graduate intake had to be women,” she added.

“It’s a very big responsibility. Just being in my place means I give others hope to get there. There’s pressure to be the best that I can be so I can be a role model for others,” Shabib said.

“It keeps me straight, and affects how I react and behave. I’m constantly thinking, ‘How would this look to someone younger than me?’”

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi women empowerment women empowerment

