Sporadic clashes but low turnout in French ‘yellow vest’ protests

Yellow vest protesters march in Paris, France, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Yellow vest protests are taking place for the 26th consecutive week to challenge President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies. (AP)
A woman holds balloons representing the number 26 during a demonstration called by the “Yellow vest” (Gilets jaunes) movement on May 11, 2019 in Nantes, western France. (AFP)
PARIS: “Yellow vest” protesters gathered in Paris and other French cities Saturday for the 26th straight week of rallies against President Emmanuel Macron, with scattered incidents of violence but overall a marked decline in the size of the crowds.
Several hundred people began marching near the Jussieu university in the center of the capital, chosen to show solidarity with teachers who went on strike this week against an education reform project.
“It’s going to be a day in support of parents, families and everyone in the education system,” Jean-Christophe Valentin, a city hall worker at the rally, told AFP.
With protests outlawed on the Champs-Elysees and a large part of central Paris, organizers had called for “national” rallies in the cities of Lyon and Nantes.
Around 2,000 to 3,000 people turned out in each city, AFP journalists estimated, confirming the decline in attendance since the protests began in November, when it hit a high of 282,000 across France.
The interior ministry said late Saturday that 18,600 people participated in protests across France, including 1,200 in Paris.
That was the lowest level yet recorded for the protests, though yellow vest organizers contested the figure, saying they had counted more than 37,000 protesters.
“I’m starting to think this isn’t doing anything,” said Christine Sawicki, a 51-year-old accountant at the rally in Paris.
Tensions flared in Nantes when police charged a group of people throwing rocks and other objects, with at least one person evacuated by “street medics” among the protesters.
Officials had said they had expected up to 500 far-left agitators in the city near France’s western Atlantic coast, rekindling fears of fresh violence by so-called “black blocs.”
A video reporter for CNews in Nantes was injured after being hit by a rubber bullet while filming the skirmish. “I’m fine because my support belt softened the impact,” Stephane Perrier told AFP.
In both Lyon and Nantes, police used tear gas to disperse crowds as some masked protesters attempted to build makeshift barricades.
Police officials said at least 10 officers were injured in the clashes, but the protesters were beginning to disperse toward 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).
The Saturday protests have often been marred by rioting and clashes with police, prompting a crackdown that critics say has led to a disproportionate use of violence by security forces.
Several videos taken by bystanders in recent weeks, including one showing an officer hurling a paving stone toward demonstrators at a May Day rally, have prompted inquiries by police investigators.
“There’s a bit of fatigue along with the fear of police violence,” said Thierry Boirivant, a 44-year-old accountant who traveled to Paris from the Lyon region.
“And then there’s the economic factor: it’s expensive to go protest in Paris or other cities,” he said.
Initially launched over fuel tax increases, the movement quickly snowballed into a widespread revolt against Macron, accused of ignoring the day-to-day struggles of low earners in small-town and rural France.
Several protesters are planning to run the European Parliament elections later this month, hoping to turn their movement into a sustained political force.
“I’m calling on Europeans to make an anti-Macron vote, even if he just finishes in second place, it would take him down a notch, bring him back down to earth so he can serve us instead of the rich,” Jerome Rodrigues said in Lyon.
Rodrigues has emerged as one of the government’s fiercest critics. He was already a well-known figure in the yellow vest movement when he was hit by a rubber bullet during one of the January protests and lost an eye.
“If he doesn’t want to listen to us, we will keep up until he hears us, even if it means ruining his term” as president,” he said.
In April, Macron unveiled nearly 17 billion euros ($19 billion) in wage boosts and tax cuts for low earners to quell the protests, and vowed to better address voters’ grievances after months of town-hall debates.

Dozens saved from sinking boat

A survivor of a boat carrying migrants that sunk in the Mediterranean during the night of May 9 and 10, rests at a shelter in the Tunisian coastal city of Zarzis on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2019
REUTERS, AFP
0

Dozens saved from sinking boat

  • The survivors said they spent eight hours trapped in the cold sea before they were spotted by the fishermen who alerted the Tunisian coast guard, Slim said
  • Nearly 70 migrants in Mediterranean Sea — mostly Bangladeshis — died on Thursday after their boat capsized
Updated 12 May 2019
REUTERS, AFP
0

VALLETTA, MALTA, TUNIS: A Maltese patrol boat rescued a group of 85 migrants late on Friday night and brought them to Malta on Saturday morning.
The migrants, believed to be from North and East Africa, were in a sinking wooden boat, the army said.
Earlier, around 70 migrants — most of them from Bangladesh — died after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea after it left Libya for Italy, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
Survivors told the Red Crescent the tragedy unfolded after some people who had left Zuwara on the northwestern Libyan coast late Thursday on a large boat were transferred to a smaller one that sank off Tunisia.
“The migrants were transferred into a smaller inflatable boat which was overloaded, and 10 minutes later it sank,” Mongi Slim, a Red Crescent official in the southern Tunisian town of Zarzis, told AFP.
Tunisian fishermen rescued some of them and brought them to shore in Zarzis.
The survivors said they spent eight hours trapped in the cold sea before they were spotted by the fishermen who alerted the Tunisian coast guard, Slim said.
The bodies of three people were plucked out of the waters on Friday, the Tunisian Defense Ministry said.
Survivors said the boat was heading to Italy and had on board only men, 51 from Bangladesh, as well as three Egyptians, several Moroccans, Chadians and other Africans. Fourteen Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, were among the survivors, said the Red Crescent.
“If the Tunisian fishermen hadn’t seen them (the migrants), there wouldn’t have been any survivors and we would have never known about this” boat sinking, said Slim.
Charity ships have plied the Mediterranean Sea to rescue migrants in large numbers but the number of rescue operations have dwindled as these vessels have been condemned, namely from the populist Italian government, over their actions.
Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has imposed a “closed ports” policy, refusing to allow migrants rescued at sea to enter his country.
On Friday, however, more than 60 migrants disembarked in Italy after two boats which had left Libya faced difficulties at sea and needed assistance.
The UN agency for refugees, the UNHCR, called for stepped up search and rescue operations to avoid future tragedies in the Mediterranean, which it calls the “world’s deadliest sea crossing.”
“Across the region we need to strengthen the capacity of search and rescue operations,” said Vincent Cochetel, the agency’s special envoy for the Mediterranean.
“If we don’t act now, we’re almost certain to see more tragic events in the coming weeks and months,” he warned.
According to the UNHCR, the journey across the Mediterranean “is becoming increasingly fatal for those who risk it.”
It said: “In the first four months of this year, one person has died (crossing the Mediterranean) for every three that have reached European shores, after departing from Libya.”
Malta has spearheaded EU efforts to share migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean among several member states after rescue ships were refused entry by Italy.
The EU’s commissioner responsible for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, visited Malta on Tuesday and praised the island for its response to irregular migration across the Mediterranean.
“Without a doubt, Malta is facing great migration challenges compared to the size of the population,” Avramopoulos said.
“Overall, at the EU level we have returned to pre-crisis levels of irregular arrivals, but in Malta arrivals increased in 2018 due to search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and the volatile and precarious situation in Libya.”
Malta took in 108 migrants in March after its soldiers stormed a small tanker which authorities say had been hijacked by three teenagers, one from Ivory Coast and two from Guinea, who tried to force the boat to take them to Malta and not back to Libya after it had rescued them and other migrants.
The three are now in a Maltese juvenile jail awaiting trial. They have pleaded not guilty.
Another group of 87 migrants was also rescued by a Maltese patrol boat and brought to Malta later that month.

Topics: Valleta Malta Tunis

