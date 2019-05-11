You are here

﻿

In Jerusalem’s Old City, lantern maker lights up Ramadan

Palestinian craftsman Issam Zughair stands with his wife next to an assortment of Ramadan lanterns in the entrance of his shop in the old city of Jerusalem. (AFP)
An elderly man seals the parts of a lantern as Palestinian craftsman Issam Zughair (unseen) holds it up, in his shop in the old city of Jerusalem. (AFP)
Palestinian craftsman Issam Zughair (R) makes traditional lanterns for Muslims marking the holy month of Ramadan, battling competition from cheap Chinese imports. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: At his shop in Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinian craftsman Issam Zughair makes traditional lanterns for Muslims marking the holy month of Ramadan, battling competition from cheap Chinese imports.
Zughair’s shop is decked out with lamps both large and small, some hanging from the ceiling and others displayed outside to draw the attention of passers-by during lively Ramadan evenings.
He learned the trade from his father, a carpenter who originally made lanterns out of wood.
“My father opened this shop in the 1950s — we want to protect that heritage,” Zughair said, sitting with his wife in their small home above the business.
The largest lantern in the shop is two meters tall, shaped to resemble a mosque and created specially for Ramadan.
It was made from sheet metal and glass, using a technique that is believed to date back to the Fatimid caliphate in 10th century Egypt.
Zughair believes the lantern is the largest traditionally-made one in Jerusalem.
“There is no-one that rivals me in building them,” he said.
The 67-year-old imports materials from Egypt and Turkey and crafts the lanterns in his Old City shop.
He can add Qur’anic verses, religious phrases or names of God, according to the wishes of buyers.
Lanterns play a special role during Ramadan, which began on Monday.
As Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, nocturnal life takes on added significance. Traditionally, lanterns light the way for religious events.
Najeh Bkerat, from the Al-Aqsa Academy for Science and Heritage in Jerusalem, said they are a symbol of Islamic culture and heritage, especially during the fasting month.
“People carry them as an expression of the light, the goodness and the joy of Ramadan,” he said.
Zughair said he starts to receive requests for personalized lamps a month before Ramadan.
Clients are from Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as Arabs from Israel itself, the majority of whom identify as Palestinian.
The lanterns sell for between 10 and 1,000 shekels ($3 to $280), depending on their size and the intricacy of their design.
But Zughair said he has seen a major slump in demand for the more ornate models since the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising, or intifada, in 2000.
Israel began constructing a wall in 2002, cutting off Jerusalem from much of the West Bank.
“Before the intifada, all of Palestine used to come to buy from me, but today I have lost 70 percent of my customers as a result,” Zughair said.
The purchasing power of Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem has declined by 30 percent since 2000, said Ziyad Hamouri from the Jerusalem Center for Social and Economic Rights, citing the wall as a key barrier to trade.
Zughair also faces another threat — cheap Chinese knock-offs.
“I don’t have any competitors in the market except China,” he said.
In a shop selling household appliances inside a gate of the walled Old City, Hamzeh Takish displayed a selection of small Chinese-made plastic lanterns, some of which play popular Arabic songs.
Their prices start from just 15 shekels ($4).
“I don’t sell the traditional lanterns, people here are looking for new — every year they introduce new designs,” he said.
Alaa Wael, 27, was buying six Ramadan lanterns, two for his home and the rest for relatives.
“They only cost 10 shekels, the type doesn’t matter to me,” he said.
“What is important is that it works and adds a Ramadan atmosphere.”
Ramadan in Jerusalem is not limited to lanterns.
The labyrinthine streets of the Old City are festooned with lights and decorations for the whole month.
Four committees, representing different neighborhoods including the Christian quarter, compete to have the most eye-catching displays as tens of thousands of Muslims flock to Al-Aqsa mosque for prayer.
The committees provide food to the needy throughout the month.
One put up a 12-meter iron and nylon Ramadan lantern, with families gathering to watch.
“We start working a month before Ramadan,” said Ammar Sidr from the Bab Hata neighborhood committee.
“We’re experienced in decorating and coordinating colors and adding some personalized touches.”

Topics: Ramadan2019

Replace sharp suits with Hessa Falasi’s ‘power kaftan’ this Ramadan

The UAE- based label is known for its fresh take on traditional abayas. (Supplied)
Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

Replace sharp suits with Hessa Falasi’s ‘power kaftan’ this Ramadan

Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: UAE-based designer Hessa Falasi is one of the Gulf’s most recognizable names in the world of high-end abayas and her Ramadan 2019 collection shows off the kaleidoscope of colors she has become famous for.

Falasi gives her abayas a modern twist in the latest collection that features shades of blue and even a 1980s-inspired power blazer-style jalabeya.

Launched in 2011 in Dubai, the brand quickly became synonymous with edgy but conservative style and fans flocked to Falasi’s boutique for her colorful take on the traditional abaya.

The designer’s latest Ramadan collection is no different and boasts a variety of cuts and colors, with some more daring than others.

A two-toned lilac and purple ensemble is particularly eye-catching and an elegant option for an evening suhoor gathering. The shimmering offering features a belted waist and short sleeves that are ideal for the hot summer months. The stiff fabric skims the body and offers up a decidedly more formal take on the usually flowy jalabeya.

The designer isn’t afraid of stiff, structured material and uses it to great effect in the latest line — with sheer, organza-like abayas floating gracefully over soft underlays in matching, and sometimes contrasting, colors.

One glitzy option is a netted black abaya scattered over with dashes of golden glitter. The abaya is paired with a creamy beige slip, making the outfit appropriate for early evening iftar gatherings and late-night suhoor events.

The most daring of Falasi’s latest line is undoubtedly a white 1980s-style power blazer that flows into a kaftan skirt.   

The double-breasted upper half features striking gold accent buttons and razor-sharp lapels, while the free-flowing skirt features quirky tassels in an alternating white-and-gold color palette. This daring sartorial choice will set you apart from your fellow diners with its mix-and-match approach to style.

The collection isn’t based on a single theme or design element — indeed, you would be hard pressed to find a common thread between some of the ensembles — but that can be turned into a positive when there are so many events to attend this season. With Hessa Falasi’s Ramadan range, there is no shortage of stylish options to try.  

Topics: Ramadan fashion Hessa Falasi

