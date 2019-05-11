You are here

﻿

Musalli Al-Muammar, president of the Saudi Professional League

Musalli Al-Muammar
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
0

Musalli Al-Muammar, president of the Saudi Professional League

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
0

Musalli Al-Muammar has been the president of the Saudi Professional League since March 2018, taking over from Adel Ezzat, and has a background in marketing, communications and sports media.

He was the head of the marketing and communications department at Dhahran Techno Valley at King Fahd University between 2013 and 2018, and corporate communications manager at STC from 2008 until 2013.

Al-Muammar has been a sports news analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel for more than seven years, and a weekly sports columnist for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper since 2007.

He was also the editing director of Shams newspaper between July 2005 and May 2007.

Al-Muammar holds a bachelor’s in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a master’s in marketing communications from Manchester Metropolitan University.

He has a global executive master’s in international sports law from the Higher Institute of Law and Economics in Spain.

Al-Muammar was elected as a member of the executive council of the World Leagues Forum (WLF) at a meeting on Saturday in Paris.

He said joining the council was based on the achievements of the Saudi league in the WLF’s special classifications as one of the best 12 leagues in the world, beating European and Latin American leagues, thanks to government support. This backing helped clubs to attract international players who contributed to raising the competition level, he added.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Professional league

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi ambassador to Switzerland

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif

Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi forces kill number of wanted fugitives in security operation in Qatif

  • Fugitives were listed as wanted by the state security services
  • Follows foiled attacks in April
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian forces have killed a number of wanted fugitives in a security operation in Qatif, Eastern region, Al-Hadath reported on Saturday.

Saudi authorities foiled an attempted terrorist attack on the General Directorate of Investigation’s Center in Al-Zulfi suburb around 250 km north of the capital Riyadh on April 21.

Earlier in April, the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security released names of two terrorists who were killed after targeting a checkpoint in the Eastern Province and said they were involved in past terror attacks in Al-Qatif.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatif Security

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six
0
Saudi Arabia
Three men wanted by Saudi security forces killed in Qatif

Latest updates

In Jerusalem’s Old City, lantern maker lights up Ramadan
0
Sporadic clashes but low turnout in French ‘yellow vest’ protests
0
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
0
Oilfield services firm Weatherford to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
0
China’s BAIC seeks to buy 5 percent Daimler stake -sources
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.