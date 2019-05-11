Musalli Al-Muammar, president of the Saudi Professional League

Musalli Al-Muammar has been the president of the Saudi Professional League since March 2018, taking over from Adel Ezzat, and has a background in marketing, communications and sports media.

He was the head of the marketing and communications department at Dhahran Techno Valley at King Fahd University between 2013 and 2018, and corporate communications manager at STC from 2008 until 2013.

Al-Muammar has been a sports news analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel for more than seven years, and a weekly sports columnist for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper since 2007.

He was also the editing director of Shams newspaper between July 2005 and May 2007.

Al-Muammar holds a bachelor’s in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a master’s in marketing communications from Manchester Metropolitan University.

He has a global executive master’s in international sports law from the Higher Institute of Law and Economics in Spain.

Al-Muammar was elected as a member of the executive council of the World Leagues Forum (WLF) at a meeting on Saturday in Paris.

He said joining the council was based on the achievements of the Saudi league in the WLF’s special classifications as one of the best 12 leagues in the world, beating European and Latin American leagues, thanks to government support. This backing helped clubs to attract international players who contributed to raising the competition level, he added.