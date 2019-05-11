You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices ignore worsening trade feud

A further tightening in the oil market added to supply concerns and offset the impact of trade tensions between the US and China. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
FAISAL MRZA
  • The surge in Chinese crude imports also coincided with tumbling Iranian oil exports
RIYADH: Oil prices were flat on the week despite some volatility. Brent and WTI crude eased to $70.62 and $61.66 per barrel, respectively.
The downward deterioration in crude prices came, counter-intuitively, despite the escalation in the US-China trade war.
Further tightening in the market added to already heightened supply concerns and offset the impact of trade tensions. Still, the broad narrative of continuing trade uncertainty should support prices.
The feud between the world’s two economic superpowers should be seen in the context of rising global demand with China’s (the largest oil importer) crude oil imports reaching a record
10.68 million barrels per days (bpd) in April.
Some saw the spike as a result of Beijing importing more as a hedge against US sanctions exemptions expiring, but that argument doesn’t really stand up to scrutiny because the April crude oil imports were loaded a month ahead in March. Indeed, at this point Beijing was hopeful of an extension of US waivers.
China’s previous crude import record high was 10.48 million bpd in November 2018 and the country’s crude imports were hovering above 10 million bpd for four months until March, when the volume fell to 9.3 million bpd.
The surge of China crude oil imports in April came despite an estimated 1.7 million bpd of refining capacity that was taken offline for the peak maintenance season.
This surge in Chinese crude oil imports also coincided with tumbling Iranian oil exports.
Prices should have been supported further by tighter supply amid continuing production cuts by OPEC and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. 
OPEC April output was 30.26 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia output at a 15-month low of
9.8 million bpd, and Iranian output lower than during the 2012 sanctions at 2.57 million bpd in April.
Global refinery margins are still supported by strong gasoline demand that will cause additional draw downs in inventories in the coming weeks as driving season approaches. 
This has caused an increase in official selling prices (OSP) for lighter crude oil grades from Saudi Arabia for June cargoes, driven by robust refining margins for light-end products.
The suggestion that Asian refiners are being forced to pay more for Saudi crude as they scramble for replacement barrels to make up for a supply shortfall from Iran may not be accurate.
Saudi Aramco monthly OSP calculations are consistent and consider the refining margin changes. Also the widening Brent/Dubai spread favored Dubai-linked Arabian Gulf crudes over Brent-linked crudes.
Hence the increases in Saudi Aramco June OSP prices for the lighter grades came amid an upswing in gasoline margins.
This refers to the physical price of crude oil loading in the Arabian Gulf through the month of assessment. 
Saudi Aramco’s monthly OSP is based on a sophisticated pricing formula. This considers a number of different factors, including month-to-month changes in refining margins, benchmark market structure movement, related crudes’ competitiveness and a timing mechanism that stipulates when the value of the formula is to be calculated. 
Saudi Aramco sells all of its crude on long-term contractual agreements. This is how it can best fulfill contractual commitments to all of its customers and ensure supply reliability through proper allocation of crude production. 

0
0
Oilfield services firm Weatherford to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
Oilfield services firm Weatherford to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated 11 May 2019
Reuters
HOUSTON: Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc, burdened by a heavy debt load and years of losses, said on Friday it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company, which at its peak was valued at more than $50 billion, never recovered from the 2014 oil price collapse. Efforts under Chief Executive Officer Mark McCollum to quickly sell assets and pare debt struggled.
Weatherford expects to reduce its long-term debt by more than $5.8 billion, through the restructuring.
Weatherford’s shares plunged 61% to 14 cents in extended trading on Friday after the company reported the plan to seek protection from creditors and a wider quarterly loss.
For the period ended March 31, it posted a loss of $481 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a loss of $245 million, or 25 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell 5.4 percent to $1.35 billion.
Rising losses had left Weatherford without access to suitable financing and sparked the departure of key employees, it said in a securities filing. It failed to hit first quarter cost reduction targets due to “market headwinds” and difficulties cutting its manufacturing operations, it said.
Weatherford provides oil-and-gas well construction and completion, drilling and evaluation, and production services. It had about 26,000 employees at the end of March.
When asked on an earnings call in February if it was considering filing for bankruptcy protection, McCollum, the former finance chief of rival Halliburton, said, “I don’t waste a lot of time thinking or planning how to fail.”
Weatherford reported total liabilities of $10.6 billion and assets of $6.52 billion on March 31. It has not reported a quarterly profit in four years.
The company said it expects to enter into two processes of debtor-in-possession financing, including a revolving credit facility of up to $750 million provided by banks or other lenders and a loan facility of up to $1 billion.
Weatherford said it will continue operating its businesses without any disruption to its customers and other partners. 

0
0
0
0
0
0
