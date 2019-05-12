PepsiCo campaign promotes kindness, good health

You are here

﻿

Tamer Mosalam, VP and general manager of PepsiCo, left, and Nasser Al-Zamil, a member of the Saudi Food Bank.
0

Global food and beverage group PepsiCo started Ramadan on a charitable note by launching its “Kilo for Khair” campaign in the lead-up to the holy month. In partnership with the Saudi Food Bank, the company donated one box of essential food items for every kilo in weight its employees lost between March and May, with the aim of promoting kindness and health throughout Ramadan.
Every box PepsiCo donated to Saudi Food Bank included necessities such as flour, milk, cooking oil and tomato sauce, as well as Quaker pasta, oats and soup, in addition to snacks such as Lay’s Forno and Sunbites Bread Bites.
The boxes were distributed through Saudi Food Bank prior to the start of Ramadan, in 16 cities across the Kingdom.
In addition to encouraging its employees to follow a healthier lifestyle for a good cause, PepsiCo encouraged its team members to assist in packing and delivering the boxes to families in need.
Tamer Mosalam, vice president and general manager of PepsiCo — Saudi Snack Foods Co. Ltd., said: “Ramadan is a time for giving and reflection, which is what we are encouraging our employees to do this year: To reflect upon their own well-being and health not only for the purpose of improving their lives, but for the good cause of helping others in the spirit of the month. At PepsiCo we are committed to the community we serve, which includes a commitment to the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.”
Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al-Zamil, a member of the Saudi Food Bank in Riyadh, thanked PepsiCo for its support and participation in the Saudi Food Bank initiative during Ramadan. “The distribution of food boxes this Ramadan will have a significant impact on the 2,000 families that will receive them,” he said, speaking prior to the launch of the campaign. “This is a very positive way to get the community involved in providing some relief to those who need it most.”  
The Saudi Food Bank is a non-profit group founded in Dammam in 2011, and is known as Eta’am (Arabic for “feeding”). The organization collects quality meals with the help of its employees and volunteers, and delivers them to beneficiaries recommended by charities.

Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

The workshop, led by Reem Khouri and Osamah Alhenaki, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes like the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more impactful in the region.
0

The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organization promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, joined forces with King Khalid Foundation to engage professionals across Saudi Arabia’s philanthropic sector during a workshop titled: “Theory of Change: Mapping Processes for Effective Planning and Evaluation.”
The workshop, led by Reem Khouri, co-founder and CEO of Whyise and a founding partner of Kaamen, and Osamah Alhenaki, program director, policy design and advocacy at the King Khalid Foundation, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes such as the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more effective in the region.

The workshop also provided strategic methodologies tailored to philanthropic organizations to measure and achieve the intended impact of the causes they support.
Yasmine Omari, executive director at the Pearl Initiative, said: “A key outcome of the session was that in order to succeed in measuring impact, defined metrics and measurable outcomes need to be established.”
Dr. Natasha Matic, deputy CEO and chief strategy officer at the King Khalid Foundation, said: “We are pleased to collaborate once again with the Pearl Initiative to promote the importance of good governance in the philanthropy sector in Saudi Arabia.”

