You are here

  • Home
  • Apicorp agrees $75m Murabaha term facility with Alfanar
﻿

Apicorp agrees $75m Murabaha term facility with Alfanar

Nicolas Thevenot
Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

Apicorp agrees $75m Murabaha term facility with Alfanar

Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp), a multilateral development bank, has signed a strategic five-year Murabaha financing facility worth $75 million with Alfanar Company, in support of Alfanar’s renewable-energy projects, including a wind-power project in Spain.
Jamal Wadi, chief executive of Alfanar Global Development, said: “With an existing portfolio exceeding 1.5 GW of renewable development projects around the globe, Alfanar is committed to further double its portfolio in the next few years. The signing of the Murabaha agreement with Apicorp brings us a step closer to realizing our commitment. This partnership with Apicorp comes at a time when Alfanar is also diversifying its portfolio and venturing into new markets.”
Nicolas Thevenot, Apicorp’s managing director, head of corporate finance, said: “Apicorp is committed to encouraging Saudi companies in their pursuit of opportunities beyond their home market. In this particular case, we are happy to support Alfanar toward their renewable- energy projects globally. This is in line with Apicorp’s focus to support global sustainability through projects driven by environmentally conscious and renewable principles.”
Alfanar is a Saudi-based company headquartered in Riyadh and engaged in the manufacturing of electrical products, design engineering and O&M services, with activities focused in Middle East, Europe and Asia. The company has successfully leveraged its expertise in electrical equipment manufacturing and in the engineering, procurement and construction of power transmission and distribution projects in the Kingdom to develop and operate renewable energy projects globally.
Alfanar is aiming to tap into the growing demand for renewable energy around the globe. The company aims to deploy 3 GW by 2022, with an intention to grow the portfolio to 4-5 GW by 2025.
Baker & Mckenzie, Bahrain acted as Apicorp’s legal counsel on the financing, and Hogan Lovells, Dubai advised Alfanar.
Apicorp is a multilateral development bank established to foster the development of the Arab world’s energy sector and petroleum industries. The corporation is owned by the 10 Arab oil-producing countries and its headquarters are in Dammam.

Related

0
Corporate News
PepsiCo campaign promotes kindness, good health
0
Corporate News
Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

The workshop, led by Reem Khouri and Osamah Alhenaki, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes like the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more impactful in the region.
Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organization promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, joined forces with King Khalid Foundation to engage professionals across Saudi Arabia’s philanthropic sector during a workshop titled: “Theory of Change: Mapping Processes for Effective Planning and Evaluation.”
The workshop, led by Reem Khouri, co-founder and CEO of Whyise and a founding partner of Kaamen, and Osamah Alhenaki, program director, policy design and advocacy at the King Khalid Foundation, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes such as the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more effective in the region.

The workshop also provided strategic methodologies tailored to philanthropic organizations to measure and achieve the intended impact of the causes they support.
Yasmine Omari, executive director at the Pearl Initiative, said: “A key outcome of the session was that in order to succeed in measuring impact, defined metrics and measurable outcomes need to be established.”
Dr. Natasha Matic, deputy CEO and chief strategy officer at the King Khalid Foundation, said: “We are pleased to collaborate once again with the Pearl Initiative to promote the importance of good governance in the philanthropy sector in Saudi Arabia.”

Related

0
Corporate News
300 undergrad students take KAUST’s STEAM challenge
0
Corporate News
Apicorp agrees $75m Murabaha term facility with Alfanar

Latest updates

North Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in American Samoa
0
Afghan refugee entrepreneurs thrive in Turkey
0
More ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest
0
Saudi aid, donations reaching people around the world
0
Dr. Jamil Zogheib: A ‘genius who was in love with life’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.