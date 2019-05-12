Apicorp agrees $75m Murabaha term facility with Alfanar

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp), a multilateral development bank, has signed a strategic five-year Murabaha financing facility worth $75 million with Alfanar Company, in support of Alfanar’s renewable-energy projects, including a wind-power project in Spain.

Jamal Wadi, chief executive of Alfanar Global Development, said: “With an existing portfolio exceeding 1.5 GW of renewable development projects around the globe, Alfanar is committed to further double its portfolio in the next few years. The signing of the Murabaha agreement with Apicorp brings us a step closer to realizing our commitment. This partnership with Apicorp comes at a time when Alfanar is also diversifying its portfolio and venturing into new markets.”

Nicolas Thevenot, Apicorp’s managing director, head of corporate finance, said: “Apicorp is committed to encouraging Saudi companies in their pursuit of opportunities beyond their home market. In this particular case, we are happy to support Alfanar toward their renewable- energy projects globally. This is in line with Apicorp’s focus to support global sustainability through projects driven by environmentally conscious and renewable principles.”

Alfanar is a Saudi-based company headquartered in Riyadh and engaged in the manufacturing of electrical products, design engineering and O&M services, with activities focused in Middle East, Europe and Asia. The company has successfully leveraged its expertise in electrical equipment manufacturing and in the engineering, procurement and construction of power transmission and distribution projects in the Kingdom to develop and operate renewable energy projects globally.

Alfanar is aiming to tap into the growing demand for renewable energy around the globe. The company aims to deploy 3 GW by 2022, with an intention to grow the portfolio to 4-5 GW by 2025.

Baker & Mckenzie, Bahrain acted as Apicorp’s legal counsel on the financing, and Hogan Lovells, Dubai advised Alfanar.

Apicorp is a multilateral development bank established to foster the development of the Arab world’s energy sector and petroleum industries. The corporation is owned by the 10 Arab oil-producing countries and its headquarters are in Dammam.