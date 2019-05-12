Alinma Bank donates 1,000 Ramadan baskets

You are here

﻿

Employees of the bank also participated in the distribution of food to the needy in Riyadh.
In cooperation with the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am), Alinma Bank recently donated 1,000 Ramadan food baskets that were distributed to needy families across the Kingdom, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility activities.
Employees of the bank also participated in the distribution of food to the needy in Riyadh.
Alinma Bank CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fares said that the bank was “pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to such a worthwhile effort.”
“It is representative of Alinma’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility through charitable work that benefits society,” he added. Underlining Alinma’s commitment to volunteerism, Al-Fares said that it was part of the bank’s mission to involve staff in such activities.
Corporate social responsibility has always been a pillar of the bank, which sponsors numerous charitable activities every year.

Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

The workshop, led by Reem Khouri and Osamah Alhenaki, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes like the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more impactful in the region.
The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organization promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, joined forces with King Khalid Foundation to engage professionals across Saudi Arabia’s philanthropic sector during a workshop titled: “Theory of Change: Mapping Processes for Effective Planning and Evaluation.”
The workshop, led by Reem Khouri, co-founder and CEO of Whyise and a founding partner of Kaamen, and Osamah Alhenaki, program director, policy design and advocacy at the King Khalid Foundation, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes such as the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more effective in the region.

The workshop also provided strategic methodologies tailored to philanthropic organizations to measure and achieve the intended impact of the causes they support.
Yasmine Omari, executive director at the Pearl Initiative, said: “A key outcome of the session was that in order to succeed in measuring impact, defined metrics and measurable outcomes need to be established.”
Dr. Natasha Matic, deputy CEO and chief strategy officer at the King Khalid Foundation, said: “We are pleased to collaborate once again with the Pearl Initiative to promote the importance of good governance in the philanthropy sector in Saudi Arabia.”

