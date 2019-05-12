Alinma Bank donates 1,000 Ramadan baskets

In cooperation with the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am), Alinma Bank recently donated 1,000 Ramadan food baskets that were distributed to needy families across the Kingdom, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility activities.
Employees of the bank also participated in the distribution of food to the needy in Riyadh.
Alinma Bank CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fares said that the bank was “pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to such a worthwhile effort.”
“It is representative of Alinma’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility through charitable work that benefits society,” he added. Underlining Alinma’s commitment to volunteerism, Al-Fares said that it was part of the bank’s mission to involve staff in such activities.
Corporate social responsibility has always been a pillar of the bank, which sponsors numerous charitable activities every year.
