What We Are Reading Today: The Dictionary Wars

What We Are Reading Today: War and Peace by Nigel Hamilton

War and Peace is the third and final volume in Nigel Hamilton’s F.D.R. at War trilogy and certainly as gripping and powerfully argued as the first two, The Mantle of Command and Commander in Chief.

Hamilton, as the historian Evan Thomas once observed, ended up producing the extended memoir that Franklin D. Roosevelt himself never got to write.

Throughout Hamilton’s three books, Roosevelt is the wise and clever sage fending off myopic Cabinet secretaries, generals, admirals and colleagues to steer the Allies to victory and the world to a better future.

Hamilton is an award-winning British-born biographer, academic and broadcaster, whose works have been translated into 16 languages.

“War and Peace deals with the final two to three years of the President Roosevelt’s life, focusing on how he guided the Allies from the first attacks in North Africa, through D-Day and so to the conclusion of the war. A main point of focus is Roosevelt’s health, which steadily deteriorated from mid-1944 on,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“Winston Churchill might not have been the best military strategist, but if one were to base one’s opinion of Churchill solely on this book, he would barely get a passing grade!,” it added.

“However, as a history of Roosevelt’s military leadership during the Second World War, War and Peace does a superb job.”