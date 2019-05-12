You are here

Saudi aid, donations reaching people around the world

Pakistanis receiving food aid distributed by KSRelief in Gilgit Baltistan region on Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)
Pakistanis receiving food aid distributed by KSRelief in Gilgit Baltistan region on Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)
Pakistanis receiving food aid distributed by KSRelief in Gilgit Baltistan region on Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)
Pakistanis receiving food aid distributed by KSRelief in Gilgit Baltistan region on Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)
  • Yemen is the largest recipient of Saudi aid, with 330 projects in various sectors amounting to $1.99 billion
  • KSRelief's relief and humanitarian work are in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest supporter of relief work around the world through its humanitarian initiatives, donations and assistance to affected countries either due to wars or natural disasters, an embodiment of the values ​​of humanity and the extension of its humanitarian role in relief without discrimination.

The total assistance provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) covering 44 countries worldwide amounted to $3.25 billion as of March 8, 2019. These consisted of 996 projects in several areas, including shelters, food security, health, education, water, environmental sanitation, nutrition and community support.

Yemen is the largest recipient of Saudi aid, with 330 projects in various sectors amounting to $1.99 billion, including education, health, water and environmental sanitation, support and coordination of humanitarian operations, food security, early recovery, shelter, non-food items, protection, among  others. 

Palestine is the second biggest to receive aid from KSRelief with a total of $352.9 million, earmarked for the implementation of 78 projects. Syria came third at $267.1 million dollars for 191 projects, followed by Somalia with $175.37 million for 37 projects.

A Pakistani man and his sons were among the recipients of food aid distributed by KSRelief in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan region Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)

Pakistan is fifth at $116.6 million to cover 105 projects, followed by Indonesia with $71.25 million for 27 projects.

Iraq received $26.75 million from KSRelief for 13 projects, Lebanon got $24.8 million for 24 projects, Afghanistan got $22.3 million for 32 projects, and Myanmar had $17.5 million for 11 projects.

KSRelief's provided $12.9 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka, $10.5 million to Nigeria and $9.6 million Tajikistan.

Despite of the great challenges that the center has faced, it was able to reach a global status among the international institutions and bodies working in the field of humanitarian relief work in a short period.

A Pakistani man shows the food aid he received from KSRelief in Gilgit Baltistan region Friday on the occasion of Ramadan. (SPA)

The Kingdom was the first to fund the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan in 2018, providing $11.88 billion since the beginning of Yemen's crisis sparked by the Houthi coup. It also carried out specific projects, including the rehabilitation project for child soldiers recruited and affected by the war in Yemen, and the "Masam" demining project.

 KSRelief also provided 10 international projects with a total cost reaching $94.2 million.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the Royal Court and KSRelief general supervisor, said in a statement that Saudi aid agency's relief and humanitarian work are in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

King Salman has also approved the release of more than SR1.8 billion as Ramadan aid for various beneficiaries.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Aid humanitarian aid

Saudi health ministry offers tips for Ramadan wellbeing

As fasting people spend up to 15 hours without food at a time, the ministry suggests starting iftar meals with dates, soup and light foods rich in vitamins and easy to digest. (SPA)
  • As fasting people spend up to 15 hours without food at a time, the ministry suggests starting iftar meals with dates, soup and light foods rich in vitamins and easy to digest
RIYADH: As part of its efforts to raise awareness during Ramadan, the Saudi Ministry of Health has published dietary advice and tips on its Twitter and other social media sites for fasting Muslims.
The tips include a selection of foods perfect for rehydration, including vegetables and fruits, and of complex carbohydrates like brown bread which contribute to stabilizing blood sugar levels.
As fasting people spend up to 15 hours without food at a time, the ministry suggests starting iftar meals with dates, soup and light foods rich in vitamins and easy to digest. In addition, diversity is essential, with protein-rich ingredients including meat and dairy products contributing to cell building and a feeling of satisfaction and fullness.
Concentrated, canned and powdered juices, however, should be avoided, as they are high in sugar, artificial colors and flavors, and are poor in nutritional value. The instant hit of glucose to the body may offer short term relief, but will also lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a crash, causing fatigue and dehydration.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2019 iftar

