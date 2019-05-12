You are here

﻿

Lebanon’s former Maronite Christian patriarch Sfeir dies

In this file photo taken on June 16, 2010, Lebanese Maronite Cardinal Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, before a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. (AFP)
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Maronite Christian church says its former patriarch, Cardinal Nasrallah Butros Sfeir, has died after several days in hospital. He was 98.
Sfeir, an outspoken and feisty personality, served as spiritual leader of Lebanon’s largest Christian community through some of the worst days of the 1975-90 civil war.
He then played a key role in shaping the country’s postwar politics as one of the most prominent Christian leaders in the mostly Muslim region.
The former patriarch passed away early Sunday at a Beirut hospital. The church issued a statement saying “The Maronite church is orphaned and Lebanon is in sadness.”
Cardinal Bechara Rai, who succeed Sfeir in 2011, called on churches to ring their bells and hold prayers for the late leader.

Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

  • Both the Erez crossing for people and Kerem Shalom crossing for goods were open and operating
  • Both had been closed on May 4, when Gaza rulers Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel reopened Sunday its crossings with the blockaded Gaza Strip after closing them during a deadly escalation earlier this month, an official said, as a fragile truce held.
Both the Erez crossing for people and Kerem Shalom crossing for goods were open and operating, a spokeswoman for COGAT, the defense ministry unit that oversees the crossings, said in a statement.
Both had been closed on May 4, when Gaza rulers Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, with the army striking dozens of targets in Gaza in response.
Four Israeli civilians and 25 Palestinians, including at least nine militants, were killed in the two-day flare-up, which ended on Monday in a tentative truce.
Palestinian officials said Israel had agreed to ease its crippling decade-long blockade of the impoverished enclave in exchange for calm.
Israel did not publicly confirm the deal, but on Friday lifted the ban it had imposed on Palestinian fishing boats operating off Gaza.
Israel says its blockade is necessary to isolate Gaza’s militant rulers Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008.
But critics say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s two million residents.

