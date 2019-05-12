You are here

Cassette brings French fine-dining to Dubai bistro

From the meat-heavy options to vegan selections, Cassette really does seem to offer something for everyone, no matter what you’re dietary requirements may be. (Supplied)
The recently opened French bistro really is a delightful space, with high ceilings, chic furniture and a welcoming layout. (Supplied)
Sticky Toffee Pudding from Cassette. (Supplied)
TAREK ALI AHMAD
As my Uber driver signals that we have reached our location, I am a little confused: We are on a dusty street surrounded by numerous auto shops and grey metal warehouses.

Then I look to my right, and there it is. “The Courtyard,” It sticks out like an oasis in the desert (quite literally), with tall green plants obscuring the entrance of this hidden gem. My destination — Cassette — sits right at the beginning of this walkway, which features a theater, and other cafés and specialty shops.

The recently opened French bistro really is a delightful space, with high ceilings, chic furniture and a welcoming layout. The staff — quick and warm with their greetings — are equally welcoming as they usher visitors to their tables. Underneath the stairs leading to the administrators’ office is a cozy corner, with vinyl records, books and artworks, all of which are for sale. The overall vibe is very work-friendly — power-plugs and USB ports line the couches and the not-too-loud music and comfortable seating are inviting.

Cassette was designed by H2RDesign, the award-winning interior design firm behind a few other distinctive food and beverage establishments around the city, including Parker’s in Dubai Mall, Tom & Serg in Al Quoz, and Clinton Street Baking Co. in City Walk.

“Cassette is actually a French word, and the reason why I chose Cassette is because, one: it describes the French cuisine, and two: infuse that with music and art, which makes it a modern Parisian,” Haider Madini, the café’s owner, tells me as we sit on a long couch that runs behind several two-seater tables.

Before ordering, I was recommended an orange-infused cold-brew coffee, which hit all the right notes. The freshness of the orange complemented the bitterness of the coffee and emitted an intoxicating blend of aromas as I sipped this refreshing brew.

The menu, Madani says, “caters to all consumers.” And his claim appears to be true. From the meat-heavy options to vegan selections, Cassette really does seem to offer something for everyone, no matter what you’re dietary requirements may be.

There are actually two menus on the go at Cassette: One is fixed, while the other is available only on weekdays and changes at the beginning of every week.

The Atlantic salmon was the first dish to catch my eye. A gluten-free option, the crispy, well-seasoned, orange-tinged charred fillet sat on a purple potato puree and accompanied by a green pea puree. At first glance, it’s a surprise this dish — intricately laid out with small dollops of diced tomatoes encircling the fish on a round, blue ceramic plate — even exists in a café as laidback as this. Madani explains that his chef, sous chef and pastry chef all have fine-dining backgrounds — something which is clear from the selection of food on offer and the stylish plating.

For dessert, I had been told in no uncertain terms by friends who had already visited that I had to — no matter what — try the pain perdu: French toast topped with pan-roasted strawberries, vanilla ice-cream, and maple syrup. This magnificent dish certainly ticked all the boxes when it came to flavor, although the ice-cream and strawberries do make the already moist bread even soggier, so the toasted top quickly loses its crunch. Not a huge problem, considering you’ll probably have demolished the lot in a few minutes. As a rule, I prefer savory food over sweet, but I can honestly say that I wiped the plate clean — something I rarely, if ever, do when it comes to dessert.

Cassette is the perfect place to kick back and relax while working on your laptop; to grab a coffee with a few friends somewhere different to Dubai’s usual hangouts; or even to indulge in some fine-dining that won’t break the bank. You will, I’m sure, rewind and replay Cassette over and over.

WASHINGTON: If a new Mississippi law survives a court challenge, it will be nearly impossible for most pregnant women to get an abortion there.
Or, potentially, in neighboring Louisiana. Or Alabama. Or Georgia.
The Louisiana legislature is halfway toward passing a law — like the ones enacted in Mississippi and Georgia — that will ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant. Alabama is on the cusp of approving an even more restrictive bill.
State governments are on a course to virtually eliminate abortion access in large chunks of the Deep South and Midwest. Ohio and Kentucky also have passed heartbeat laws; Missouri’s Republican-controlled legislature is considering one.
Their hope is that a more conservative US Supreme Court will approve, spelling the end of the constitutional right to abortion.
“For pro-life folks, these are huge victories,” said Sue Liebel, state director for the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion advocacy group. “And I think they’re indicative of the momentum and excitement and the hope that’s happening with changes in the Supreme Court and having such a pro-life president.”
For abortion rights supporters, meanwhile, the trend is ominous. Said Diane Derzis, owner of Mississippi’s sole abortion clinic, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization: “I think it’s certainly more dire than it ever has been. They smell blood and that’s why they’re doing this.”
Already, Mississippi mandates a 24-hour wait between an in-person consultation. That means women must make at least two trips to her clinic, often traveling long distances.
Other states have passed similar, incremental laws restricting abortion in recent years, and aside from Mississippi, five states have just one clinic — Kentucky, Missouri, North and South Dakota, and West Virginia. But the latest efforts to bar the procedure represent the largest assault on abortion rights in decades.
Lawmakers sponsoring the bans have made it clear their goal is to spark court challenges in hopes of ultimately overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
Those challenges have begun. Derzis’ attorneys are scheduled to go before a judge on May 21, seeking to prevent Mississippi’s heartbeat law from taking effect July 1.
A judge in Kentucky blocked enforcement of that state’s heartbeat ban after the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of the clinic in Louisville.
Similar legal action is expected before bans can take effect in Ohio and Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the latest heartbeat bill into law Tuesday. Kemp said he welcomed the fight, vowing: “We will not back down.”
Georgia’s ban doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1. But the impact was immediate.
An abortion clinic operated by The Women’s Centers in Atlanta began receiving anxious calls from patients soon after Kemp signed the law. Many callers had plans to travel from outside the state for abortions. Georgia’s heartbeat ban would have a wider impact because the state has 17 abortion clinics — more than the combined total in the other four Southern states that have passed or are considering bans.
“On a typical day we will see people from North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina — all over the region,” said Dr. Lisa Haddad, the Atlanta clinic’s medical director. “And my thought is we’re not going to see those people coming here because they assume it’s already illegal in Georgia.”
Dr. Ernest Marshall, co-founder of Kentucky’s last remaining abortion clinic in Louisville, said in an email that banning abortions before most women know they’re pregnant would “have a disproportionate impact on poor women and communities of color throughout the South.”
Advocates for abortion rights expect judges to halt enforcement of any new bans while lawsuits work their way through the courts. That could take years.
“These laws are blatantly unconstitutional,” said Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel for state policy and advocacy for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which also has filed suit over Mississippi’s ban. “But if they were allowed to go into force, they would have devastating consequences for the residents of all of these states.”
If heartbeat bans are upheld, many women who are poor and have limited means to travel would have few options other than to try to terminate their own pregnancies, Haddad said, possibly using abortion drugs purchased online.
Others would have to drive or fly across multiple states, said Elizabeth Nash, a state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
“People would go to Florida, people would continue to go to Memphis,” Nash said. “How many states do you have to cross before you can access abortion services? It exacerbates all the issues we’ve already seen around taking time off from work and having the money to travel.”
Proposed heartbeat bans failed to pass this year in several Republican-led states, including Texas. There, GOP lawmakers lost ground to Democrats in the 2018 elections, and some abortion foes were wary after courts struck down prior abortion restrictions in the state. Such efforts also fell short in Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Alabama lawmakers postponed until next week a vote on a proposal that would make performing nearly all abortions a felony. The measure has passed the state House, and the Senate suspended debate Thursday amid a heated dispute over whether exemptions for rape and incest should be stripped from the bill.
“You can’t put a price on unborn life,” Eric Johnston, president of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, said Wednesday, as a legislative committee heard testimony on the state’s proposed ban. “What you have to do is protect the people that live in this state and that includes unborn children.”
But Jenna King-Shepherd told Alabama lawmakers she believed the abortion she had at age 17 allowed her to finish college. She said her father, a part-time Baptist preacher furious about her pregnancy, drove her to the abortion clinic because he trusted her to make the right choice.
“I’m not asking you to support access to abortion,” King-Shepherd said. “I’m only asking you to let women, their families, their physicians and their God make this decision on how they want to start their families in private and trust them to do that.”

