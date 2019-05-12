You are here

Beach buoyed: A short stay on Saadiyat Island

Mo Gannon
Beach buoyed: A short stay on Saadiyat Island

Mo Gannon
DUBAI: There is nothing unassuming about the Arabian fortress that is Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, but its exterior is the only imposing thing about it.

Step inside, and you will see what you’re really here for: The vast expanse of white sands and aquamarine water of Saadiyat Beach, viewed through floor-to-ceiling glass windows that run the length of the lobby. Underfoot, through glass display panels in the floor, are sands from the seven emirates that make up the UAE, the most telling sign that this hotel takes pride in its place. 

Another feature it clearly takes pride in is its staff, who are friendly and attentive throughout, and recognize me when I return. It’s unusual to stay in a hotel where the staff are clearly enjoying themselves, but here, it’s on display. In the off-hours, when I pass by one of the restaurants, they are laughing and singing together. 

My room is more Cape Cod than Arabian Nights: light-wood floors, exposed ceiling beams, boat lamps near the bed, all in keeping with the beach resort vibe. A narrow wooden desk and coffee bar (with a Lavazza espresso machine), run the length of one wall, and there’s a daybed near sliding glass doors to a small balcony. Automatic curtains open when I touch them, and a control panel allows me to choose different lighting options, including “movie” and “relaxing.”

The bathroom opens through two wooden sliding doors. If you’re not concerned about privacy, you can sit in the angular modern tub and gaze out through the room to the view. Fresh flowers in the main room and the bathroom are a nice touch. Waking up in the morning, I can hear some traffic on the road outside and children’s voices in the hall, but this is quickly forgotten as I sit on the terrace at Sim Sim, the all-day dining restaurant, drinking grapefruit and celery juice in the morning sun.

The buffet has a good selection of Arabic, Indonesian, Indian and Western breakfast food, including an omelet station, an Emirati food corner and a fresh juice bar.

On the way to the beach, I walk over a footbridge past the pool — which gets direct sun most of the day — to the Nasma Beachfront Bar, under a tent-like canopy with roomy swing chairs. Facing the beach are 13 villas, which have their own pools behind mashrabiya fences for privacy.

And then there’s the UAE’s best beach — a long strip of natural white sand running from Louvre Abu Dhabi on one end to the Saadiyat Beach Club on the other, with nothing but water and blue sky beyond. That strip is getting busier, mind you, with the opening of this resort last year along with two others, from Jumeirah and Rixos. But I was relieved to find the beach just as pristine as I remembered it back when I lived on the island, watching these hotels rise from the sands. 

In the morning, you can find tracks in the sand from the gazelles who still roam the island, and you may even see evidence of the hawksbill turtles, who use it as their nesting place. Do not deny yourself at least a day on the beach here; it’s better relaxation than a spa (although the resort has one of those, too). 

Lunch is served at the beach bar or poolside, but for something more formal, Si Ristorante Italiano & Bar serves better-than-average Italian food. The menu had me at mozzarella di bufala bar, but that didn’t leave me much room for the main course, a rich dish of gnudi (Italian dumplings) with sheep ricotta and lamb ragu.

Once the evening rolls around, Hamilton’s Gastropub offers live music and a more casual menu, drawing residents with weeknight promotions (it’s also open for lunch on weekends). But for dinner I prefer the Turtle Bay Bar &amp; Grill, where you can dine on the dimly lit terrace near the pool, once the resort has grown still. This restaurant is classic surf and turf, with steak (including Wagyu) and seafood prepared to your liking. My rib-eye is worthy of a repeat visit. 

As, indeed, is the hotel. With complimentary wifi throughout and the Sama bakery café in the lobby making it an inviting place to stop even for day visitors, I just might make it my Abu Dhabi base.

Topics: Dubai Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Cassette brings French fine-dining to Dubai bistro

TAREK ALI AHMAD
Cassette brings French fine-dining to Dubai bistro

  • There are two menus on the go at Cassette: One is fixed, while the other is available only on weekdays and changes at the beginning of every week
  • Cassette is the perfect place to kick back and relax while working on your laptop
TAREK ALI AHMAD
As my Uber driver signals that we have reached our location, I am a little confused: We are on a dusty street surrounded by numerous auto shops and grey metal warehouses.

Then I look to my right, and there it is. “The Courtyard,” It sticks out like an oasis in the desert (quite literally), with tall green plants obscuring the entrance of this hidden gem. My destination — Cassette — sits right at the beginning of this walkway, which features a theater, and other cafés and specialty shops.

The recently opened French bistro really is a delightful space, with high ceilings, chic furniture and a welcoming layout. The staff — quick and warm with their greetings — are equally welcoming as they usher visitors to their tables. Underneath the stairs leading to the administrators’ office is a cozy corner, with vinyl records, books and artworks, all of which are for sale. The overall vibe is very work-friendly — power-plugs and USB ports line the couches and the not-too-loud music and comfortable seating are inviting.

Cassette was designed by H2RDesign, the award-winning interior design firm behind a few other distinctive food and beverage establishments around the city, including Parker’s in Dubai Mall, Tom & Serg in Al Quoz, and Clinton Street Baking Co. in City Walk.

“Cassette is actually a French word, and the reason why I chose Cassette is because, one: it describes the French cuisine, and two: infuse that with music and art, which makes it a modern Parisian,” Haider Madini, the café’s owner, tells me as we sit on a long couch that runs behind several two-seater tables.

Before ordering, I was recommended an orange-infused cold-brew coffee, which hit all the right notes. The freshness of the orange complemented the bitterness of the coffee and emitted an intoxicating blend of aromas as I sipped this refreshing brew.

The menu, Madani says, “caters to all consumers.” And his claim appears to be true. From the meat-heavy options to vegan selections, Cassette really does seem to offer something for everyone, no matter what you’re dietary requirements may be.

There are actually two menus on the go at Cassette: One is fixed, while the other is available only on weekdays and changes at the beginning of every week.

The Atlantic salmon was the first dish to catch my eye. A gluten-free option, the crispy, well-seasoned, orange-tinged charred fillet sat on a purple potato puree and accompanied by a green pea puree. At first glance, it’s a surprise this dish — intricately laid out with small dollops of diced tomatoes encircling the fish on a round, blue ceramic plate — even exists in a café as laidback as this. Madani explains that his chef, sous chef and pastry chef all have fine-dining backgrounds — something which is clear from the selection of food on offer and the stylish plating.

For dessert, I had been told in no uncertain terms by friends who had already visited that I had to — no matter what — try the pain perdu: French toast topped with pan-roasted strawberries, vanilla ice-cream, and maple syrup. This magnificent dish certainly ticked all the boxes when it came to flavor, although the ice-cream and strawberries do make the already moist bread even soggier, so the toasted top quickly loses its crunch. Not a huge problem, considering you’ll probably have demolished the lot in a few minutes. As a rule, I prefer savory food over sweet, but I can honestly say that I wiped the plate clean — something I rarely, if ever, do when it comes to dessert.

Cassette is the perfect place to kick back and relax while working on your laptop; to grab a coffee with a few friends somewhere different to Dubai’s usual hangouts; or even to indulge in some fine-dining that won’t break the bank. You will, I’m sure, rewind and replay Cassette over and over.

Topics: cassette Dubai UAE bistro

