Iran may attack Israel if US standoff escalates: Israeli minister

Online giant ASOS shows off its colorful Ramadan edit

DUBAI: Since introducing a special delivery service tailored to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2017, shopping with the e-commerce giant ASOS has become a breeze. With delivery provided via Aramex, shoppers can order without having to pay delivery charges (though there is a minimum spend) and items can be returned for free too. All you have to do is arrange for a drop-off or pick-up via the website.

Now, the online retailer is getting closer to shoppers in the region — and the rest of the world — by embracing modest fashion in its offerings. Only last month it was announced that ASOS had partnered with the Verona Collection, with Muslim model and mental health advocate Asha Mohamud showcasing the collection.

“Catch me rocking my hijab on @asos — NEW MODEST COLLECTION,” the British-Somali beauty wrote on Instagram at the time of launch.

Founded by Lisa Vogl and Alaa Ammuss, the Verona Collection began small, after which they managed to find investment from British entrepreneur and philanthropist Hassan Mawji to up.

Mawji, who acts as the Verona Collection’s director, said that the ASOS partnership marked “a big milestone for the modest fashion industry. We’re excited about the opportunities this opens up.”

The modest fashion label forms part of the special ASOS Ramadan Edit, currently online, that features a range of clothing and accessories brands.

We absolutely love the embroidered midaxi dress in pink by Hope & Ivy ($188), as well as the ASOS edition blouson sleeve satin jumpsuit ($139). Other fab finds include a Monki printed midi skater dress ($50), and a floral printed prairie dress by Y.A.S ($94).

Founded in 2000, British e-tailer ASOS sells thousands of brands, but takes its sources seriously.

“We have 168 suppliers who use 713 factories around the world,” it states on the website. “We’re serious about making sure every single person in that supply chain is safe at work, respected and earns a living wage. We set high ethical standards and support our suppliers to help them meet them.”

Meanwhile, it’s one of the few sites in the region to supports a range of sizes and body types, stating: “Our audience is wonderfully unique. And we do everything we can to help you find your fit, offering our ASOS brands in more than 30 sizes.

“It’s super-important for us to promote a healthy body image — we’re not about conforming to any stereotypes — so we work with more than 200 models to represent our audience.”