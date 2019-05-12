Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

DUBAI: Four commercial vessels were targeted by "acts of sabotage" near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday amid rising tensions between neighbouring Iran and the US.

The statement added the vessels, that were targeted near Fujairah and at a distance of 115 kilometers from Iran, were “civilian trading vessels of various nationalities”, and that the UAE was investigating the incident with local and international bodies.

The port of Fujairah continues to operate as normal and there were no victims of the sabotage incident, the foreign ministry said.

It added that targeting merchant ships and threatening the lives of crews is a “dangerous development,” and that the government considers the acts of sabotage to be a threat to the safety and security of the UAE.

The country called on the international community to prevent any party from compromising maritime safety and security.

The ministry statement was tweeted by the official news agency WAM.