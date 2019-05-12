You are here

  • Home
  • Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD
﻿

Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD

Alexander Gauland (R), co-leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, shakes hands with Thuringia’s AfD co-leader Bjoern Hoecke, head of the party’s “Der Fluegel” wing, during a Mayday rally on Labour Day, May 1, 2019 in Erfurt, eastern Germany. (File/AFP/Bodo Schackow)
Updated 12 May 2019
AP
0

Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD

  • Israel’s ambassador to Germany says the far-right politicians have said things insulting to Jews
  • The ambassador says it’s difficult for him to imagine any interaction with those who feel nostalgia for Germany’s past
Updated 12 May 2019
AP
0

BERLIN: The Israeli ambassador to Germany says he is avoiding any contact with the far-right Alternative for Germany party because their leaders have said things that are “highly insulting for Jews, for Israel and for the entire issue of the Holocaust.”
Jeremey Issacharoff told German news agency dpa Sunday it is very difficult for him to imagine any interaction with those who feel nostalgia for Germany’s past.
During the Nazis’ reign from 1933-45, the Germans organized and participated in the genocide of 6 million Jews in Europe.
Party leader Alexander Gauland has referred to the time of Adolf Hitler’s dictatorship as a “speck of bird poop” in Germany’s history, while Bjoern Hoecke, a powerful party leader in the east, suggested it’s time for the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past.

Topics: Israel Germany

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Four commercial vessels were targeted by "acts of sabotage" near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday amid rising tensions between neighbouring Iran and the US.

The statement added the vessels, that were targeted near Fujairah and at a distance of 115 kilometers from Iran,  were “civilian trading vessels of various nationalities”, and that the UAE was investigating the incident with local and international bodies. 

The port of Fujairah continues to operate as normal and there were no victims of the sabotage incident, the foreign ministry said. 

It added that targeting merchant ships and threatening the lives of crews is a “dangerous development,” and that the government considers the acts of sabotage to be a threat to the safety and security of the UAE. 

The country called on the international community to prevent any party from compromising maritime safety and security.  
The ministry statement was tweeted by the official news agency WAM.

Topics: UAE

Related

0
Middle-East
Fujairah government denies media reports of explosions at emirate’s port
Update 0
Middle-East
Iranian commander threatens to hit America ‘in the head’ if it makes military move

Latest updates

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry
0
Al-Ghufran families ‘arbitrarily stripped of Qatari citizenship’: HRW report
0
Mosques attacked in Sri Lanka town after Facebook row, curfew imposed
0
UN monitors Houthi withdrawal from Yemen’s Hodeidah
0
Fujairah government denies media reports of explosions at emirate’s port
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.