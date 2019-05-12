You are here

  • Home
  • UN monitors Houthi withdrawal from Yemen’s Hodeidah
﻿

UN monitors Houthi withdrawal from Yemen’s Hodeidah

Members of the United Nations observer mission meet with local officials during the Yemeni Houthi withdrawal from Saleef port in the western Red Sea Hodeida province, on May 11, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2019
AP
0

UN monitors Houthi withdrawal from Yemen’s Hodeidah

  • Yemen's information minister dismissed the Houthis' withdrawal announcement, accusing them of "a policy of deception"
  • The governor of Hodeidah, Al-Hasan Taher, said Saturday the Houthis were merely reshuffling personnel
Updated 12 May 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: The UN says it is monitoring the redeployment of Houthi forces from three key ports in Yemen after the government dismissed the withdrawal as a “farce.”
Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, the head of a UN mission monitoring the cease-fire in Hodeidah, said Sunday that monitors will verify the Houthi withdrawal from the ports of Hodeida, Salif and Ras-Issa on Tuesday.
The Houthis say they began withdrawing on Saturday, in line with a long-delayed agreement reached in in December. Both sides agreed to withdraw from Hodeidah, which handles 70 percent of Yemen’s food imports and humanitarian aid, but remain divided over who will administer the ports after they leave.
The pullback is considered a first step in implementing a hard-won truce agreement for Hodeidah struck in Sweden in December between Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthis.
Yemen's information minister dismissed the Houthis' withdrawal announcement, accusing them of "a policy of deception."
"What the Houthi militia did is a repeated theatrical play of handing over control of the port to its own forces (in different uniforms)," Moammer Al-Eryani tweeted.
"This shows its continued manipulation and evasion to implement the Sweden agreement... by adopting a policy of deception."
The governor of Hodeidah, Al-Hasan Taher, said Saturday the Houthis were merely reshuffling personnel.
"The Houthis are staging a new ploy by handing over the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef and Ras Issa to themselves without any monitoring by the United Nations and the government side," said the official.
"This is totally rejected by us, and the agreement must be implemented in full, especially with regards to the identity of the troops that will take over from the Houthis," he added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Hodeidah UN

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Houthis start withdrawal from Hodeidah port, Yemeni minister dismisses pullout as a ‘show’
0
Middle-East
UN assessing damage at Yemeni port city grain mills

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

  • Comes amid rising tensions between neighboring Iran and the US
  • Rumors about ships inside the port being sabotaged were unfounded
Updated 12 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Four commercial vessels were targeted by "acts of sabotage" near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday morning, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement amid rising tensions between neighboring Iran and the US.

The statement added the vessels, that were targeted near Fujairah and at a distance of 115 kilometers from Iran,  were “civilian trading vessels of various nationalities”, and that the UAE was investigating the incident with local and international bodies. 

Rumors about ships inside the port being sabotaged were unfounded, the ministry added.

The port of Fujairah continues to operate as normal and there were no victims of the sabotage incident.

The ministry added that targeting merchant ships and threatening the lives of crew members is a “dangerous development,” and that the government considers the acts of sabotage to be a threat to the safety and security of the UAE. 

The country called on the international community to prevent any party from compromising maritime safety and security.  

The ministry statement was tweeted by the official news agency WAM.

Bahrain condemned the acts of sabotage, saying it was a "criminal act" that threatened maritime traffic in the region. The kingdom said it stood with the UAE.

Earlier on Sunday, the UAE emirate of Fujairah denied media reports that claimed a series of explosions had rocked its port on Sunday. 

Claims from a number of news outlets, which were then shared on social media, said there had been explosions on Sunday morning and that fires had broken out on some of the docked oil tankers in the port.

Fujairah government’s media office tweeted a statement on Sunday denying there had been any explosions and that operations were continuing as normal.

It also called on media organizations to be “accurate” in their reporting and to only publish information once it was “confirmed by official sources.”

The harbor master of Fujairah port, who had been on shift at the time, also confirmed that there was no truth to the reports.

 

Topics: UAE Middle East

Related

0
Middle-East
Fujairah government denies media reports of explosions at emirate’s port
Update 0
Middle-East
Iranian commander threatens to hit America ‘in the head’ if it makes military move

Latest updates

India’s top parties fancy their chances as election marathon nears end
0
What We Are Reading Today: The End of the Beginning by Michael Kinch
0
KSRelief  hands over $10 million grant to Mauritius ruling party
0
Dr. Nahar bin Mezki Al-Azemi, secretary-general of the Saudi Health Council
0
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City Premier League triumph ‘toughest title’ of his career
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.