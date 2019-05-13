Salam project trains dozens of young Saudis

RIYADH: A training program, Salam for Cultural Communication, which aims to help portray Saudi Arabia positively, concluded on Saturday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reports.
60 trainees received instruction through practical exercises to present the Kingdom’s projects promoting humanitarianism, the Vision 2030 reform plan, Saudi society, women’s empowerment and co-existence with people from different religions and cultures.
Trainees also gained insight into working within diverse teams, in addition to acquiring a multitude of interpersonal skills, including in verbal communiction.
Dr. Fahd Al-Sultan is CEO of Salam for Cultural Communication which, according to its website, aims to present the “real image of the Kingdom and break down cultural stereotypes that can lead to bias.”
Al-Sultan said the information and skills acquired by the trainees would give them the opportunity to represent Saudi Arabia at international events and highlight its cultural status.
The trainees will, he said, play an influential role in positively representing and promoting their country, through their refined communication skills, with different people and cultures.
The Kingdom’s current global status must be a source of pride for every Saudi citizen, he added, because of the pace at which it is progressing on an almost daily basis, well on the way to cementing its place as a global leader.
Saudi Arabia aims to promote the use of dialogue to prevent and resolve global conflicts to enhance understanding and cooperation. In January, the Salam for Cultural Communication organized the two-day Saudi Salam Forum with a reminder of the importance of peaceful coexistence and communication between people of all nations and faiths.
