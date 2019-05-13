You are here

Hamilton beats Bottas at Spanish GP for 5th Mercedes 1-2

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrate with the chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche on the podium during the Spanish Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, on May 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Updated 13 May 2019
AP
  • Hamilton’s third win of the campaign let him take the championship lead by seven points over Bottas
MONTMELO, Spain: Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a third consecutive year on Sunday, securing a fifth 1-2 finish for Mercedes to start the Formula One season.

Hamilton’s third win of the campaign let him take the championship lead by seven points over Bottas, who had entered the race with a one-point advantage.

“This is history in the making to have five one-twos,” Hamilton said about his team’s record start to 2019.

Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, in front of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

It was the five-time and defending champion’s 76th career victory. Only Michael Schumacher has more with 91.

As opposed to his win here in 2017 and 2018 from pole position, Hamilton had to overtake pole-sitter Bottas. Once in front he cruised through the race’s 66 laps of the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit without a challenge.

Hamilton got the jump on Bottas off the line when Vettel leapt forward and made it three abreast going through the first corner. Vettel locked up on the turn, and Bottas, sandwiched in the middle, had to blink to avoid a possible collision as Hamilton sped clear.

Verstappen took advantage of the joisting to slip by Vettel and into third.

Ferrari was faster on this same track during two weeks of preseason testing this winter and had hoped to make up the gap by bringing in a new engine for the race. But Mercedes was unfazed and stormed to yet another win to further demoralize its rivals.

While the Mercedes pair and Verstappen zoomed away, the Ferraris joisted with each other and watched their chances to even salvage a podium spot fade away.

Leclerc overtook the slower Vettel, then Vettel hunted Leclerc down and they both lost time while Leclerc defended his spot until Ferrari finally ordered him to let Vettel past.

Bottas had shown faster speed in practice and in qualifying than Hamilton, when Bottas set a scorching track record that was a whopping 0.6 seconds faster than the Brit’s best effort.

Bottas’ chances for victory were sunk by his poor start, when his wheels appeared to spin while Hamilton immediately made up the difference from second on the grid.

“It was pretty tight (at the first curve), but I lost it at the start,” Bottas asid. “I feft some strange behavior with the clutch. I lost it there.”

Except for the race in Bahrain, when Hamilton won thanks to an implosion by Ferrari, the other four races this season have been decided in their opening meters. Bottas surged past Hamilton from the line en route to winning in the season-opening Australia GP. Hamilton did likewise to get past pole-sitting Bottas at the first turn to win in China, and Bottas defended his pole position from Hamilton starting second on the grid in his victory at Azerbaijan last round.

Hamilton, who had said that he was “too friendly” in not challenging Bottas hard enough to the first corner in Baku two weeks ago, showed little mercy once he got in front this time.

“It wasn’t a replay of Baku at least,” Hamilton said stepping onto the winner’s podium.

Mercedes’s struggling rivals will now have two weeks to try to improve before facing the labyrinth-like street circuit of Monaco.

Topics: Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Formula One

Ittihad wins e-League, leads qualifiers for eMBS Cup

Updated 13 May 2019
Arab News
Ittihad wins e-League, leads qualifiers for eMBS Cup

  • The eMBS cup will be held May 13-14 in Riyadh and tickets are available on the tournament website
  • Spectators from around the world can watch the matches via the SAFEIS Twitch and YouTube
Updated 13 May 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Ittihad capped a dominant eSaudi Professional League 2019-2020 season by winning the title in the last round, beating Al-Baten 4-1 and becoming the first Saudi club to clinch the league championship. 

The Ittihadi achievement did not come as a surprise for the fans, having  in their ranks the reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champion Mossaed Al-Dossari and star player Rakan Al-Mutairi, among others.  

In a statement Al-Dossari  said: “I can’t believe we won our club’s first ever eSPL championship. I have loved this club since I was a kid and to have a chance to represent them is an honor. 

“This is only the first step, now it's time to focus on the eMBS Cup and every other national and international trophy out there.” 

The last rounds of the league saw some of the most heated matchups of the entire championship.  

Teams fought to secure one of eight seats in the eMBS Cup for a chance to win their clubs’ first title in the same way  Ittihad won theirs.  Al-Qadisiah club claimed the eighth and last spot and joined the teams that will get a shot at the cup title. 

 “The incredible excitement the league saw was due to the desire to participate in the cup. We want to win this one for our fans, they deserve only the best. The need to secure a place pressured us physically and psychologically. In the end, we managed to grab the eighth seat,” said Majid Al-Saleem of his team’s qualification. 

The eMBS cup will be held May 13-14 in Riyadh. The knockout format tournament will be hosted at SARENA SAFEIS Arena, which can accommodate 1,000 spectators.  

Tickets for the eMBS Cup are available on the tournament website and spectators from around the world can watch the matches via the SAFEIS Twitch and YouTube. 

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) is the regulating body in charge of developing elite gaming athletes and the gaming community and industry in the country. Its goal is for Saudis to be among the most accomplished gamers around the world and for Saudi Arabia to be a global gaming hub. 

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments. For more information, visit SAFEIS website: https://www.safeis.sa/.

Topics: Al-ittihad eSaudi Professional League FIFA eWorld Cup

