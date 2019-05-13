You are here

US issues security alert on Iraq amid regional tensions

Mike Pompeo recently visited Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
US issues security alert on Iraq amid regional tensions

  The advisory comes at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran
  The warning follows a surprise visit to Baghdad by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
BAGHDAD: The US Embassy in Iraq has issued a security alert, warning US citizens of “heightened tensions” in Iraq and advising against travel there.
The advisory warning was posted on Twitter on Sunday night. It comes at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.
The warning follows a surprise visit to Baghdad by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo which he said was aimed at demonstrating US support for the Iraqi government, as the US says it has been picking up intelligence that Iran is threatening American interests in the Middle East.
During his visit, Pompeo also said he wanted to underscore Iraq’s need to protect Americans in the country.

Lebanon’s central bank operates normally despite protests blocking entrances

Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Lebanon's central bank operates normally despite protests blocking entrances

  At least 100 protesters gathered outside the central bank late on Sunday
  Lebanon's coalition government held its latest meeting to try to agree a budget that would reduce the fiscal deficit in the heavily indebted state
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank is operating despite blocks at its entrances by retired soldiers protesting over pension or benefit cuts as the government debates a draft budget, a central bank official told Reuters on Monday.
At least 100 protesters gathered outside the central bank late on Sunday, while Lebanon’s coalition government held its latest meeting to try to agree a budget that would reduce the fiscal deficit in the heavily indebted state.
A central bank employee told Reuters workers had managed to get in the bank last night and would work as normal.

