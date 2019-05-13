You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka blocks social media after anti-Muslim riots
﻿

Sri Lanka blocks social media after anti-Muslim riots

In this file photo taken on April 26, 2019 a priest speaks on a mobile phone outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Sri Lanka blocks social media after anti-Muslim riots

  • Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops
  • Sri Lanka has been on edge since the April 21 attacks by militants suicide bombers
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka blocked access to Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday after a posting sparked anti-Muslim riots across several towns in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.
Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops in the northwestern town of Chilaw on Sunday in anger at a Facebook post by a shopkeeper, police said.
Security forces fired in the air to disperse mobs, but the violence spread to nearby towns where Muslim businesses were also attacked.
Sri Lanka has been on edge since the April 21 attacks by militants suicide bombers on three hotels and three churches which left 258 dead.
Police said a night curfew in Chilaw and nearby areas was relaxed Monday, but the social media ban was brought in to prevent incitement to violence.
“Don’t laugh more, 1 day u will cry,” was posted on Facebook by a Muslim shopkeeper, and local Christians took it to be a warning of an impending attack.
Mobs smashed the man’s shop and vandalized a nearby mosque prompting security forces to fire in the air to disperse the crowd. A curfew was imposed from Sunday afternoon until dawn Monday.
The main body of Islamic clerics, the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), said there was increased suspicion of Muslims after the Easter attacks carried out by local militants.
“We call upon the members of the Muslim communities to be more patient and guard your actions and avoid unnecessary postings or hosting on social media,” the ACJU said.
Internet service providers said they have been instructed by the telecommunications regulator to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms.
The latest unrest came as Catholic churches resumed their public Sunday masses for the first time since the bombings.
Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since the suicide bombings. Security forces and police have been given sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.
Muslims make up around 10 percent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka’s 21 million population and Christians about 7.6 percent.

Related

0
World
Mosques attacked in Sri Lanka town after Facebook row, curfew imposed
0
World
Sri Lanka Catholics hold first Sunday mass after Easter attacks

As Saudi society liberalizes, it reckons with hard-line past

Updated 13 May 2019
Stephen Kalin | Reuters
0

As Saudi society liberalizes, it reckons with hard-line past

  • TV series on Makkah siege and public apology spark rare debate
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged to revive “moderate Islam”
Updated 13 May 2019
Stephen Kalin | Reuters
0

RIYADH: The Islamist takeover of Makkah’s Grand Mosque in 1979 has been turned into a television drama, spotlighting a controversial narrative Saudi Arabia is using to support social changes once deemed un-Islamic.
A trailer for “Al-Asouf,” meaning “winds of change” in Arabic, features explosions and firefights inside the holiest site in Islam, which Juhaiman Al-Otaibi and his radical followers occupied for two weeks.
The insurrection sent the kingdom in a more conservative direction as its rulers sought to appease hard-liners by ceding control over schools, courts and social issues. Morality police enforced modesty and prayer times while banning music and gender-mixing.
Forty years on, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged to revive “moderate Islam,” curbing the morality police and lifting a cinema ban.
He blames Saudi Arabia losing its way on the 1979 uprising and the rise of the Sahwa revivalist movement, which criticized the ruling family for corruption, social liberalization and working with the West.
While some scholars criticize that portrayal as a rewriting of history which overlooks the government’s involvement, many Saudis who bristle at the ultra-conservative clergy welcomed it.
Alongside Al-Asouf, which debuted last week, a former Sahwa leader’s televised recantation has sparked a rare national discussion about religion and politics.
“I apologize to Saudi society in the name of the Sahwa, those present and absent. I hope they accept this apology,” said the preacher, Ayed Al-Qarni.
“I am now with the moderate, centrist Islam open to the world, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for. That is our true religion.”
Qarni, with 19 million Twitter followers, was banned from preaching in the 1990s and arrested over his views, but later adopted pro-government stances.
He joins a growing list of clerics who have reneged on hard-line positions as many critics of the push to liberalize society have been arrested.
In 2017, the kingdom’s top clerical body endorsed ending a ban on women driving which they had justified for decades.
Adel Al-Kalbani, a former imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque who has long criticized singing, was present in January when the state announced new entertainment offerings, and appears at card game tournaments which hard-liners consider illicit.
In March, Kalbani also retracted his position that Shiite Muslims are infidels.
Al-Qarni’s comments were broadly welcomed, but in a population mostly born after 1979, many Saudis resent how religion has been used to keep them from having fun.
“This apology of yours is not enough, because the price was steep,” tweeted actor Nasser Al-Qassabi, the star of Al-Asouf.
A young Saudi agreed, calling it “too little, too late.”
Over nighttime meals during the fasting month of Ramadan and under the Twitter hashtag “Remind generations of the Sahwa’s deeds,” Saudis recounted prohibitions imposed by clerics, both state-linked and nominally independent. Under Prince Mohammed, many edicts have been reversed.
“Apologizing means turning a page on this experience and not returning to it,“ tweeted university professor Abdelsalam Al-Wail. “It differs from abandoning a sinking ship.”
Faisal Abbas, editor in chief of English-language newspaper Arab News, wrote that Al-Qarni’s remarks came “nowhere close to undoing the harm” and should be the start of “a necessary course correction.”
Some urged humility. “Today the Sahwa got off their (high) horse,” tweeted novelist Badria Al-Beshr, calling on people to carry forward reforms instead of attacking the group.
Others highlighted the state’s historical role in empowering clerics it now suppresses. One tweet showed a 1981 speech by the late King Fahd, who was then crown prince, saying: “The Sahwa is not a danger to anyone nor a threat to any society...”

Topics: moderate Islam Al-Asouf Makkah Juhaiman Al-Otaibi

Related

Special 0
Media
‘Winds of Change’ drama recalls 1979 Makkah Grand Mosque attack
0
Saudi Arabia
When extremism began: 40 years since the Grand Mosque in Makkah was seized

Latest updates

Sri Lanka blocks social media after anti-Muslim riots
0
EU supports Iran nuclear deal, wants to avoid further escalation
0
US issues security alert on Iraq amid regional tensions
0
Philippines votes in polls expected to strengthen Duterte
0
Raptors, Trail Blazers clinch game sevens to reach NBA final four
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.