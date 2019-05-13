You are here

  • Home
  • Iran sentences British Council worker to 10 years for spying for UK
﻿

Iran sentences British Council worker to 10 years for spying for UK

The British Council is the British cultural agency abroad. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 May 2019
Reuters
0

Iran sentences British Council worker to 10 years for spying for UK

Updated 13 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Iran said on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian woman to 10 years prison for spying for Britain, as tension rises between Tehran and some Western countries over its nuclear and missile programs.
“An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain’s intelligence agency... was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions,” Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, said on the state television.
Esmaili said the woman was in charge of projects for “cultural infiltration” in Iran. He did not identify her, but said she was a student in Britain before being recruited by the British Council.
Esmaili said the woman had been in custody for almost a year. He did not specify whether she held British nationality.
The British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. The British Council is Britain’s cultural agency overseas.
The arrest of Iranians accused of espionage has increased since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been “infiltration” of Western agents in the country.
Iran has been increasingly at odds with Western countries since the United States withdrew from a deal Tehran signed with global powers to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Britain is a signatory to the nuclear deal. Like other European signatories, it supports maintaining the deal.
The United States has ratcheted up sanctions against Iran this month, revoking waivers that had permitted some countries to continue buying Iranian oil. Tehran has responded by reducing curbs on its nuclear program, although steps it has taken so far stop short of violating the agreement.

Topics: British Council Iran espionage

Related

0
World
EU supports Iran nuclear deal, wants to avoid further escalation
Special 0
Middle-East
Afghans alarmed by Iran’s possible move to expel refugees

Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing

Updated 13 May 2019
AP
0

Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing

Updated 13 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a fishing boat that was illegally carrying eight Syrian refugees to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus has capsized.
The report says the incident occurred on Monday off the northern Lebanese town of Chekka. It says that Lebanon’s navy detained three of the Syrians when they returned to the coast and that the other five are still missing.
Lebanon is host to the highest number of refugees per capita in the world, with about 1 million Syrians — or nearly a quarter of the small Arab country’s population.
In September, a child drowned after a boat carrying 39 migrants hoping to reach Cyprus capsized off the northern Lebanese coast.

Topics: Syrians Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Aid groups suspend aid to Syria’s embattled northwest
0
Lifestyle
The arts return to northern Syria’s former militant bastion

Latest updates

King Salman receives GCC secretary-general and other diplomats in Jeddah
0
Sri Lanka under curfew after anti-Muslim riots
0
Pakistan stocks plummet amid questions over IMF bailout
0
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
0
Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.