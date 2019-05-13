You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka under curfew after anti-Muslim riots
﻿

Sri Lanka under curfew after anti-Muslim riots

1 / 4
Muslim men stand in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka May 13, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
A Muslim man stands inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka May 13, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 4
Abbraar Masjid mosque is seen after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka May 13, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Motorbikes of worshipers are seen at the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka May 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 13 May 2019
AFP
0

Sri Lanka under curfew after anti-Muslim riots

  • Police said there were sporadic incidents of mobs pelting stones and torching motorcycles and cars owned by Muslims
  • Police and troops fought off hundreds of rioters in at least six towns earlier Monday with teargas
Updated 13 May 2019
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide night curfew Monday, after anti-Muslim riots spread to at least three districts just north of the capital in a violent new backlash against the Easter suicide bombings.
Official sources said the curfew was aimed at preventing a further escalation of violence, but police would not say why it had been extended across the country of 21 million people.
Initially, the districts of Puttalam, Kurunegala and Gampaha, near Colombo, were told to stay indoors after Christian-led mobs attacked several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques on Sunday and Monday.
"The curfew in the three districts will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday while in the rest of the country, a curfew will be imposed from 9.00 p.m. (1530 GMT) till 4.00 a.m. (2130 GMT)," police said in a statement.
Police said there were sporadic incidents of mobs pelting stones and torching motorcycles and cars owned by Muslims. In the town of Hettipola, at least three shops were torched.
Police and troops fought off hundreds of rioters in at least six towns earlier Monday with teargas.
"Several shops have been attacked," a senior police officer told AFP. "When mobs tried to attack mosques, we fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse them."
"There is a strong political element to the riots today. There are people trying to make political capital out of this situation."
There were no immediate reports of casualties or arrests, police said.
Earlier, authorities banned Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms after overnight riots gripped several towns in the region including Chilaw.
Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops in a sign of the heightened tensions since suicide bombers attacked three hotels and three churches on April 21 killing 258 people.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged the public not to believe rumours and warned that civil unrest will stretch the already thinly deployed security forces.
"I appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information," Wickremesinghe said on Twitter, which was not targeted in the social media blockade.
"Security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend terrorists and ensure the security of the country, but each time there is civil unrest, we increase their burden and hamper ongoing investigations."
A state of emergency has been in place since the bombings - which Daesh claims to have helped - and security forces have been given sweeping powers to detain suspects.
Police said a mob targeted Muslim-owned shops in Chilaw on Sunday in anger at a Facebook post by a shopkeeper.
"Don't laugh more, 1 day u will cry," he wrote, and local Christians took it to be a warning of an impending attack.
The group smashed the man's shop and vandalised a nearby mosque prompting security forces to fire in the air to disperse the crowd, but the violence spread.
There have already been clashes last week between Christians and Muslims in Negombo, the town north of Colombo that was targeted by the suicide attackers.
The main body of Islamic clerics, the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, said there was increased suspicion of Muslims after the Easter Sunday attacks.
"We call upon the members of the Muslim communities to be more patient and guard your actions and avoid unnecessary postings or hosting on social media," the ACJU said.
Internet service providers said they have been instructed by the telecommunications regulator to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram.
The latest unrest came as Catholic churches resumed public Sunday masses for the first time since the bombings.
Dozens of people have been detained since the Easter Sunday attacks. Amid the heightened security, students are only allowed into schools after checks for explosives.
Public schools completed their reopening after extended Easter holidays, but attendance was extremely low, according to education authorities.
Private Catholic schools were to open on Tuesday, but many plan to stay closed until next week, parent groups said.
Muslims make up around 10 percent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka's 21 million population and Christians about 7.6 percent.

Topics: Sri Lanka Anti-Muslim

Related

0
World
Mosques attacked in Sri Lanka town after Facebook row, curfew imposed
0
World
Sri Lanka Catholics hold first Sunday mass after Easter attacks

Money talks louder than votes in Philippines’ polls

Updated 18 min 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0

Money talks louder than votes in Philippines’ polls

  • President Duterte says vote buying common, offenders should be prosecuted
  • Under the Omnibus Election Code, vote buying carries a penalty of up to six years’ imprisonment and disqualification from public office
Updated 18 min 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0

MANILA: While there has been less poll-related violence, Philippines’ elections officials said that their biggest challenge was to end large-scale vote buying in midterm elections on Monday.

However, officials including President Rodrigo Duterte admitted that the practice of vote buying has long been an integral part of Philippine elections.

More than 61 million Filipinos have registered to vote in this year’s elections where about 18,000 congressional and local posts are at stake. The amount of bribe being offered in exchange for votes has reportedly increased to P3,000 ($58), particularly in the provinces.

Interviewed by reporters after casting his vote in Davao City, Duterte said that he had not received any report on any major incident that would disturb the conduct of the elections.

“Just the ordinary, the vote buying and violence there, violence here,” he said, adding that those caught buying votes should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, vote buying carries a penalty of up to six years’ imprisonment and disqualification from public office.

Duterte, however, said that the practice “has been an integral part of an election in the Philippines” and “not one of them (candidates) does not resort to vote buying.”

“When you start to give money ... it’s not because I’m buying the vote of the fellow, it’s because I’m giving him money to go to the (polling) precinct, cast his vote, and go home ... Or you send food to your leaders who are here sacrificing and waiting for the food to eat so that they can last until the last vote is counted,” said Duterte.

Duterte added that vote buying would continue “for as long as the Philippines remains a poor country.”

PNP Chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said they had recorded 332 incidents of vote buying with 297 violators arrested. “It’s really massive this time,” he said.

But other than that and some isolated incidents, mostly in Mindanao, the police and the military said that the elections were generally peaceful.

“Very minimal breach of peace and order was monitored and reported from all over the country. There were last-minute attempts to disrupt the conduct of the elections but these were immediately addressed by our security forces,” said the military’s public affairs officer Col. Noel Detoyato.

On the issue of vote buying, he said this could be attributed to the modernization of elections. 

“They (candidates) now have a hard time manipulating results so they resorted to widespread vote buying, which was monitored, acted upon and prevented.”

Ramon Casiple, of the Manila-based think tank the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said that vote buying had always been part of problematic traditional politics in the country.

“Buying of votes is the more pervasive (problem) with traditional politics in the Philippines. You can say that here it’s ‘money politics’,” he told Arab News. And while it does not necessarily guarantee victory for politicians who resort to bribing the voters, it still is a big factor.

The practice persists because there is no party loyalty among politicians in the country. 

“Here it’s not a political party system,” Casiple said, adding that political families or dynasties still reign.

“Party loyalty is one of the reforms we have long been pushing. The solution to traditional politics is to make the political party system work, let it take root so that there will be rules and discipline among candidates, which we do not have at the moment,” he said. 

Topics: Philippines

Related

0
World
Philippines votes in polls expected to strengthen Duterte
0
World
‘Widow candidate’ tradition in Philippines’ deadly polls

Latest updates

Money talks louder than votes in Philippines’ polls
0
Two Saudi artists to take part in major art exhibition in Russia
0
Economic conditions ‘suffocating the joy of Ramadan’ in Gaza
0
23 projects to develop human resources underway in KSA
0
Soldier killed, large number of protesters wounded in clashes: Sudan’s transitional council
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.