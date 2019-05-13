You are here

﻿

Abdul Latif Jameel expands role in Mideast water sector

Almar acquired Mubadala Infrastructure Partner’s water investment in Muharraq STP Company (MSC).
Updated 13 May 2019
Arab News
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy has stepped up its active participation in tWhe Middle East’s water sector with two agreements expanding its presence in Egypt and Bahrain. 

Almar Water Solutions, Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s dedicated water solutions unit, formed a joint venture with HA Utilities, part of Hassan Allam Holding, to provide sustainable water infrastructure solutions to municipal and industrial clients across Egypt. 

The JV will work on developing sustainable water solutions, including water and wastewater management, and BOT (build, operate and transfer) and BOO (build, own and operate) projects in Egypt. The JV also intends to take an active role as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) investor and an operation and maintenance (O&M) supplier, as well pursuing new greenfield projects, and exploring acquisitions of brownfield assets and O&M service companies. 

In a separate deal, Almar acquired Mubadala Infrastructure Partner’s water investment in Muharraq STP Company (MSC), which has a 29-year concession to build, own and operate a 100,000 cubic meter/day, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant and sewer conveyance system in Bahrain. The conveyance system includes the first 16.5 km deep gravity sewer trunk pipeline in the GCC region and a wastewater collection network.

Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Governments across the region are pursuing ambitious policy programs, such as Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia, and sustainable development and resource management is key to their success. These investments follow our strategy to own and operate water assets in the region and beyond. The Middle East and Africa face some of the most pressing water challenges anywhere in the world as rapid development and growing populations put pressure on already scarce water resources. Almar’s expertise in desalination and wastewater management can help meet this growing demand.” 

These transactions mark further significant steps forward for Almar Water Solutions and Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s growth across the region, which has recently included winning contracts to develop one of the world’s largest desalination projects in Al-Shuqaiq on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, and Kenya’s first large-scale desalination plant in Mombasa, which together will supply drinking water to close to 3 million people.

Abdullah Hashim Co. Ltd. (AHCL), the sole distributor of Honda cars in Saudi Arabia, launched a new subcompact SUV, the Honda HR-V, last week at its head office in Jeddah.

The five-seater HR-V marks the presence of an entry-level SUV from the Honda range in the Kingdom.

The Honda HR-V has been positioned as a fun and sporty SUV, which comes with three grades for the region and is available in all Honda showrooms across Saudi Arabia.

The vehicle’s exterior styling has been enhanced in an attempt to make it appealing to millennials. The grille is enhanced by a new interpretation of the “flying wing” rendered in dark chrome and extending over the projector-style headlights. Under the chrome band, the grille opening has been restyled to emphasize a wide look, and the fog light housings have been enlarged to help give the HR-V a more aggressive stance. A sporty front bumper gives it an elegant yet rugged look. In the rear, taillights with integrated LED light bars give the HR-V a sporty look. New to the SUV-B segment is the panoramic sunroof in the EX grade. The HR-V is flanked by 16-inch alloy wheels for the DX grade and 17-inch alloy wheels for the LX and EX grades. 

Describing the SUV’s interior styling, the company said: “The all new HR-V boasts a youthful vibe with unique styling touches. The intuitively designed HR-V cockpit ensures that everything is where you need it. The dashboard includes the very latest technology, it’s incredibly easy to understand and use. Beige fabric (DX and LX Grade) and beige leather (EX Grade) gives the interior of the HR-V a premium comfort feel.”

The interior is comfortable and capacious with a centrally-mounted fuel tank. The 2nd-row Magic Seat is designed to increase the vehicle’s carrying capacity. The HR-V, like the Jazz, also has the 60:40 split rear seat feature. These 60:40 split seats can dive down to the floor, clearing out space for the sideways loading of large objects such as a bicycle. 

Some of the other features are a 6.8-inch display audio with touchscreen (LX and EX grades) and USB and HDMI ports that allow users to connect their smart phones and use its features such as playing their favorite music and using the phone book to make calls to their contacts.

The HR-V EX grade features automatic climate control allowing users to adjust the temperature of the cabin with the touch of a button.

The HR-V is available in three grades namely, DX, LX and EX and in one interior color — beige with black combination and various exterior color options such as: White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Passion Red Pearl and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

