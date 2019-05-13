Abdul Latif Jameel expands role in Mideast water sector

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy has stepped up its active participation in tWhe Middle East’s water sector with two agreements expanding its presence in Egypt and Bahrain.

Almar Water Solutions, Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s dedicated water solutions unit, formed a joint venture with HA Utilities, part of Hassan Allam Holding, to provide sustainable water infrastructure solutions to municipal and industrial clients across Egypt.

The JV will work on developing sustainable water solutions, including water and wastewater management, and BOT (build, operate and transfer) and BOO (build, own and operate) projects in Egypt. The JV also intends to take an active role as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) investor and an operation and maintenance (O&M) supplier, as well pursuing new greenfield projects, and exploring acquisitions of brownfield assets and O&M service companies.

In a separate deal, Almar acquired Mubadala Infrastructure Partner’s water investment in Muharraq STP Company (MSC), which has a 29-year concession to build, own and operate a 100,000 cubic meter/day, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant and sewer conveyance system in Bahrain. The conveyance system includes the first 16.5 km deep gravity sewer trunk pipeline in the GCC region and a wastewater collection network.

Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Governments across the region are pursuing ambitious policy programs, such as Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia, and sustainable development and resource management is key to their success. These investments follow our strategy to own and operate water assets in the region and beyond. The Middle East and Africa face some of the most pressing water challenges anywhere in the world as rapid development and growing populations put pressure on already scarce water resources. Almar’s expertise in desalination and wastewater management can help meet this growing demand.”

These transactions mark further significant steps forward for Almar Water Solutions and Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s growth across the region, which has recently included winning contracts to develop one of the world’s largest desalination projects in Al-Shuqaiq on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, and Kenya’s first large-scale desalination plant in Mombasa, which together will supply drinking water to close to 3 million people.