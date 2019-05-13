PISJ-ES hosts graduation ceremony for 2019 class

Pakistan International School Jeddah — English Section (PISJ-ES) recently held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2019 in the school auditorium.
The event was attended by Fozia Fayyaz Ahmed, consular and link officer at the Pakistani consulate, as the guest of honor, in addition to other dignitaries, educationists and journalists.
In his speech, Principal Adnan Nasir said: “This day heralds a new beginning leading to the fulfillment of dreams, ambitions, faith and hope.” He praised the performance of students in extracurricular activities such as the poster competition, food bonanza, Model United Nations, English/Urdu dramas, newsletter, anti-bullying campaigns, debates and the art & science exhibition.
Nasir urged students to work hard and persevere to succeed.
Congratulating the students, guest of honor Fayyaz said: “The light of education vitalizes our souls to stay steadfast on our moral values and religious commitments.”
She added: “PISJ-ES has established a special niche for itself; it breathes ‘Pakistan’ in its true spirit on Saudi soil while strengthening the bond between the two countries. The outstanding academic achievements of the students are a manifestation of their hard work, the teachers’ dedication and the management’s commitment toward the cause of education.”
Students received their diplomas while the Outstanding Cambridge Learner awardees were presented souvenirs of appreciation.
Top achievers include: Ahmed Salman, Dayem Sahrif, Saim Omer, Yahya Mubashar, Mashal Imran, Nawal Asim, Waniya Afroz, Omer Ahmed and Farman Faheem.
The students tossed their graduation caps after the program, which ended with a photo session and a cake-cutting ceremony.