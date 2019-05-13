Abdullah Hashim Co. launches Honda HR-V in KSA

Abdullah Hashim Co. Ltd. (AHCL), the sole distributor of Honda cars in Saudi Arabia, launched a new subcompact SUV, the Honda HR-V, last week at its head office in Jeddah.

The five-seater HR-V marks the presence of an entry-level SUV from the Honda range in the Kingdom.

The Honda HR-V has been positioned as a fun and sporty SUV, which comes with three grades for the region and is available in all Honda showrooms across Saudi Arabia.

The vehicle’s exterior styling has been enhanced in an attempt to make it appealing to millennials. The grille is enhanced by a new interpretation of the “flying wing” rendered in dark chrome and extending over the projector-style headlights. Under the chrome band, the grille opening has been restyled to emphasize a wide look, and the fog light housings have been enlarged to help give the HR-V a more aggressive stance. A sporty front bumper gives it an elegant yet rugged look. In the rear, taillights with integrated LED light bars give the HR-V a sporty look. New to the SUV-B segment is the panoramic sunroof in the EX grade. The HR-V is flanked by 16-inch alloy wheels for the DX grade and 17-inch alloy wheels for the LX and EX grades.

Describing the SUV’s interior styling, the company said: “The all new HR-V boasts a youthful vibe with unique styling touches. The intuitively designed HR-V cockpit ensures that everything is where you need it. The dashboard includes the very latest technology, it’s incredibly easy to understand and use. Beige fabric (DX and LX Grade) and beige leather (EX Grade) gives the interior of the HR-V a premium comfort feel.”

The interior is comfortable and capacious with a centrally-mounted fuel tank. The 2nd-row Magic Seat is designed to increase the vehicle’s carrying capacity. The HR-V, like the Jazz, also has the 60:40 split rear seat feature. These 60:40 split seats can dive down to the floor, clearing out space for the sideways loading of large objects such as a bicycle.

Some of the other features are a 6.8-inch display audio with touchscreen (LX and EX grades) and USB and HDMI ports that allow users to connect their smart phones and use its features such as playing their favorite music and using the phone book to make calls to their contacts.

The HR-V EX grade features automatic climate control allowing users to adjust the temperature of the cabin with the touch of a button.

The HR-V is available in three grades namely, DX, LX and EX and in one interior color — beige with black combination and various exterior color options such as: White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Passion Red Pearl and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.