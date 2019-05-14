You are here

Startup of the Week: Save your money and energy by hiring a professional virtual assistant

The company now has a team of qualified professional associates and works with more than 100 clients from industries in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (Supplied)
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Most people would like to increase their income potential, but all too often find the stresses and strains of workplace administration tasks get in the way.
Associates is a Saudi startup set up in 2016 with the aim of saving professionals’ time and energy by providing virtual assistants to allow them to concentrate on the work that matters.
Jawaher Afandi, general manager and co-founder of Associates, told Arab News that the company targeted those who “love what they do and want to focus on it more.”
Associates (@AssociatesCo) offers virtual support services, through monthly subscription plans, tailored to the specific needs of its clients.
Tasks that are not the customer’s main duties are handed over to the virtual assistant allowing the client to get on with their core responsibilities and so giving them “the confidence they need to do great work,” Afandi said.
Jobs that can be delegated to virtual assistants include managing calendars and work schedules, making travel arrangements, following up on tasks, collecting data, building and updating databases, and screening CVs.
The remote help is aimed at saving money for clients on the costs of training, insurance, extra office space, equipment and supplies.
“We also save our clients the time and effort of going through the recruitment process, and find the best fit based on a client’s requirements in 24 hours,” Afandi added.
When it was established three years ago, Associates brought a new concept to the regional market, and it took time to convince businesses of the merits of the services it offered. There were also high costs attached to marketing campaigns, office rents, and meeting government requirements.
“Since the concept of virtual services is not fully applied in our region, especially the type of services that we are offering, we always aim to delight our clients by our flexible plans, prompt actions and response, ensuring the best quality is provided and that feedback is acted upon,” Afandi said.
The company now has a team of qualified professional associates and works with more than 100 clients from industries in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We aspire to be one of the most trusted virtual support service providers in the GCC,” Afandi added. “Away from the key performance indicators and targets we have, we rate our success on achieving Associates’ purpose with each of our clients, which we see in their feedback and expression of trust in us.”

Topics: saudi startups

Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow. (SPA)
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
0

Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

  • Raed Bin Khalid Qarmli, the Saudi ambassador to the Russian Federation and other high ranking officials attended the meeting
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: As part of an official visit to the Russian Federation, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Prime Minister for Sports, Tourism and Culture Olga Golodets.

During the meeting, on May 13 in Moscow, they discussed areas of cooperation between their countries and ways in which Saudi-Russian cultural relations can be enhanced.

Raed Bin Khalid Qarmli, the Saudi ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mikhail Bogdanov, the special envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, and Kirill Dmitriev, the president of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah

