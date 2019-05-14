You are here

'Misk Historic Jeddah' returns with 22 activities

Visitors can experience and learn about the deep-rooted traditions of this ancient city that has influenced Saudi culture. (SPA)
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
‘Misk Historic Jeddah’ returns with 22 activities

  • Visitors can experience and learn about the deep-rooted traditions of this ancient city that has influenced Saudi culture
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation launched the third edition of “Misk Historic Jeddah” from May 14-20.
The event highlights the region’s historical and cultural importance, and includes 22 interactive and entertainment activities for all segments of society. One of the most important activities will be a holographic play.
Visitors can experience and learn about the deep-rooted traditions of this ancient city that has influenced Saudi culture.
Abdullah Al-Khayyal, director of the event, stressed the importance of paying “great attention to culture, including the promotion of cultural heritage.”
He said: “This initiative contributes both cognitively and culturally to revitalizing the historic city of Jeddah, and transforming it into a tourist site suitable for all ages, to learn about the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia.”

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah: All plans in place to ensure safety

Plans are developed to deal with crowds, weather conditions, and the safety of visitors and worshippers. (SPA)
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah: All plans in place to ensure safety

  • Plans are developed to deal with crowds, weather conditions, and the safety of visitors and worshippers
Updated 14 May 2019
SPA
MADINAH: The operations room of the Prophet’s Mosque is carrying out its tasks during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure safety and security of worshippers.
The tasks include following up on incoming electronic communications, transmitting them to competent organs and ensuring that they are addressed.
The operations room also follows up on and supports field services through smart surveillance cameras.
It coordinates with the Saudi Red Crescent to deal rapidly with illnesses, and coordinates with relevant security authorities.
Plans are developed to deal with crowds, weather conditions, and the safety of visitors and worshippers.
Anas Al-Ghamdi, an official responsible for supervision at the Prophet’s Mosque, said there is coordination between the relevant agencies and field services to develop plans to deal with the crowds and to ensure the safety of visitors. He said all plans are in place to deal with any untoward incident at any given time.

