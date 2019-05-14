‘Misk Historic Jeddah’ returns with 22 activities

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation launched the third edition of “Misk Historic Jeddah” from May 14-20.
The event highlights the region’s historical and cultural importance, and includes 22 interactive and entertainment activities for all segments of society. One of the most important activities will be a holographic play.
Visitors can experience and learn about the deep-rooted traditions of this ancient city that has influenced Saudi culture.
Abdullah Al-Khayyal, director of the event, stressed the importance of paying “great attention to culture, including the promotion of cultural heritage.”
He said: “This initiative contributes both cognitively and culturally to revitalizing the historic city of Jeddah, and transforming it into a tourist site suitable for all ages, to learn about the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia.”
