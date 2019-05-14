You are here

﻿

Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow. (SPA)
Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow. (SPA)
Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow. (SPA)
Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow. (SPA)
Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

  • Raed Bin Khalid Qarmli, the Saudi ambassador to the Russian Federation and other high ranking officials attended the meeting
RIYADH: As part of an official visit to the Russian Federation, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Prime Minister for Sports, Tourism and Culture Olga Golodets.

During the meeting, on May 13 in Moscow, they discussed areas of cooperation between their countries and ways in which Saudi-Russian cultural relations can be enhanced.

Raed Bin Khalid Qarmli, the Saudi ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mikhail Bogdanov, the special envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, and Kirill Dmitriev, the president of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also attended the meeting.

MADINAH: The operations room of the Prophet’s Mosque is carrying out its tasks during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure safety and security of worshippers.
The tasks include following up on incoming electronic communications, transmitting them to competent organs and ensuring that they are addressed.
The operations room also follows up on and supports field services through smart surveillance cameras.
It coordinates with the Saudi Red Crescent to deal rapidly with illnesses, and coordinates with relevant security authorities.
Plans are developed to deal with crowds, weather conditions, and the safety of visitors and worshippers.
Anas Al-Ghamdi, an official responsible for supervision at the Prophet’s Mosque, said there is coordination between the relevant agencies and field services to develop plans to deal with the crowds and to ensure the safety of visitors. He said all plans are in place to deal with any untoward incident at any given time.

