Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah: All plans in place to ensure safety

MADINAH: The operations room of the Prophet’s Mosque is carrying out its tasks during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure safety and security of worshippers.

The tasks include following up on incoming electronic communications, transmitting them to competent organs and ensuring that they are addressed.

The operations room also follows up on and supports field services through smart surveillance cameras.

It coordinates with the Saudi Red Crescent to deal rapidly with illnesses, and coordinates with relevant security authorities.

Plans are developed to deal with crowds, weather conditions, and the safety of visitors and worshippers.

Anas Al-Ghamdi, an official responsible for supervision at the Prophet’s Mosque, said there is coordination between the relevant agencies and field services to develop plans to deal with the crowds and to ensure the safety of visitors. He said all plans are in place to deal with any untoward incident at any given time.