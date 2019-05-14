Saudi culture minister meets Russian counterparts in Moscow

RIYADH: As part of an official visit to the Russian Federation, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Prime Minister for Sports, Tourism and Culture Olga Golodets.
During the meeting, on May 13 in Moscow, they discussed areas of cooperation between their countries and ways in which Saudi-Russian cultural relations can be enhanced.
Raed Bin Khalid Qarmli, the Saudi ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mikhail Bogdanov, the special envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, and Kirill Dmitriev, the president of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also attended the meeting.
