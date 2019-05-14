You are here

Philippines' Duterte set to fortify power as allies near poll win

President Rodrigo Duterte shows his forefinger with an indelible ink to prove that he has voted for the country's midterm elections in his hometown of Davao city in southern Philippines onMay 13, 2019. Duterte's name is not on the ballot but Monday's mid-term elections are seen as a referendum on his phenomenal rise to power, marked by his gory anti-drug crackdown and his embrace of China. (AP Photo/Manman Dejeto)
  • With 94 percent of ballots counted early Tuesday, Duterte allies were on track to take nine of 12 open seats in the upper house
  • Historically, the nation’s 24 senators — who serve six-year terms — have had a reputation for being more independent-minded than the lower house
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies were poised for victory in midterm polls, unofficial results showed Tuesday, signaling firm approval of his rule and clearing a path for his most controversial plans.
Duterte’s deadly crackdown on narcotics has drawn international censure, but is central to the populist appeal that has buoyed his remarkable popularity among Filipinos since taking the presidency in 2016.
In Monday’s vote, administration loyalist candidates for the Senate were headed for a resounding election win, according to data released by the PPCRV, a Catholic-run poll monitor accredited by the government to tally votes.
With 94 percent of ballots counted early Tuesday, Duterte allies were on track to take nine of 12 open seats in the upper house, which has been a bulwark against some of the president’s most controversial proposals.
Official, complete results from the nation’s elections commission are expected in the coming days.
Historically, the nation’s 24 senators — who serve six-year terms — have had a reputation for being more independent-minded than the lower house.
As part of his drug crackdown that has killed more than 5,000 people, Duterte has pledged to bring back the death penalty and lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12.
The Philippines outlawed capital punishment in 1987, reinstated it six years later and then abolished it again in 2006.
He also promised to rewrite the nation’s constitution to create a federal republic where regions would be given more power to tackle the nation’s deep rooted poverty.
However, opponents see those plans as an effort to extend his hold on power or weaken the nation’s democratic institutions.
“This election just gave Duterte carte blanche to push his brand of governance to its logical conclusion: complete transformation of the nation’s political system,” analyst Richard Heydarian told AFP.
More than 18,000 positions were at stake in the vote, primarily local posts, but also half the Senate and nearly 300 seats in the lower House of Representatives.
The polls saw isolated outbursts of violence, which is not unusual in the Philippines’ frequently bloody competition for elected seats.
At least 20 people were killed and 24 wounded in election-related violence in the run-up to the vote, according to an official count.
The military said nine people were shot and wounded Monday during a confrontation at a polling station on the southern island of Jolo, which is home to insurgents and powerful local clans.
Turnout was steady throughout the day and voters across the country flooded social media with images of their ink-stained fingernails, which are daubed blue as a protection against voter fraud.
“I voted for many of the candidates endorsed by President Duterte because his government is doing its job,” voter Myrna Cruz, 51, told AFP in Manila.
“I support their programs, including the anti-drug campaign... but I wish the bloodshed would stop,” she added, echoing many Filipinos’ nuanced backing of the crackdown.
Duterte, 74, hit the campaign trail to get his supporters into the Senate, giving two-hour speeches at late-night rallies and routinely insulting opponents.
The opposition warns constitutional change could lead to the single-term limit for the presidency being lifted, allowing Duterte to prolong his rule despite his repeated statements that he would stand down at the end of his mandate.
Even if the presidential term limit is not lifted, the Duterte family looks well-placed to prolong its political power.
The president’s daughter Sara — eyed by some as his potential successor in the 2022 vote — was poised to keep her post as mayor in the family’s southern bailiwick of Davao city.
Her younger brother Sebastian ran unopposed for the city’s vice-mayoral seat, while Duterte’s eldest son Paolo was on track for a seat in the House of Representatives, PPCRV data showed.
“If you agree with me then you can vote for my candidates,” Rodrigo Duterte, who was not on the ballot, told reporters after casting his vote.
“If I am repudiated by the loss of all my candidates... that’s that,” he added.

US diplomat pushes for timely Afghan polls

  • The election has been delayed twice
  • Conducting elections under the current government is seen as controversial
KABUL: US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells on Monday emphasized the need for free and timely presidential elections in Afghanistan as the fate of Washington’s talks with the Taliban remained uncertain.

The election, slated for Sept. 28, has been delayed twice, partly because of Washington’s insistence on allowing its closed-door negotiations with the Taliban to succeed so that the militants can participate in the vote while US President Donald Trump insists on pulling American troops out of Afghanistan.

Wells on Sunday discussed the peace process and the polls with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who share power in the National Unity Government as part of a deal brokered by the US following the fraudulent presidential elections of 2014.

She held separate meetings on Monday with officials of government-appointed election commissions, according to a statement issued by the US embassy.   

“She stressed the importance of a transparent, credible election process, of making swift preparations to complete voter registration, and hiring and training the staff needed to conduct the elections in a timely manner,” the statement read.

Conducting elections under the current government is seen as controversial, given that the political parties and Ghani’s rivals — who are standing against his re-election — do not believe that the divided and weak administration will be capable of holding the vote freely after the disorganized parliamentary polls in October.

The government could not hold the parliamentary polls in one province due to poor security measures. 

The results for Kabul province have not been announced yet, with parliamentary nominees routinely holding anti-government protests in various parts of the country.

Some foreign donors who bankrolled the parliamentary elections have shown a reluctance to contribute to presidential elections after the scandal that took place during the vote.

Wells’ trip comes a week after the sixth round of talks between delegates of Taliban and US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad ended abruptly in Qatar hours after the Taliban staged a brazen commando-style attack on a US-funded group in Kabul, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people.

During her trip, Wells is set to meet with men and women from civil society to hear their views on peace and reaffirm US support for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan, the US embassy statement added.  

In her meeting with Ghani on Sunday, Wells also discussed the US-Afghan Civilians Assistance Review to promote strong governance and self-reliance as proposed by Ghani in his letter to Trump, as well as other issues related to Afghanistan, presidential palace officials said. 

It was not immediately clear if she would meet with opposition figures and rivals of Ghani standing against the incumbent for his re-election.

Ghani’s rivals, who accuse the president of using government resources in his election campaign, want him to quit office when his term — on the basis of the constitution — ends in one week’s time.

They have been pushing for the formation of an interim government while Ghani, through a ruling of the Supreme Court, says he will remain in office until the polls are held.

Ghani’s rivals have warned of massive protests should he not leave office after one week.

Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst, told Arab News that Wells had come to Kabul to evaluate Washington’s ties with Ghani.

“Americans feel badly hurt by the Taliban’s attack in Kabul and for now seem to have halted the talks with the Taliban. The US deputy foreign minister has come to reassess ties with Ghani to find out what Washington can do and what Ghani can do to find an understanding,” Saeedi said.

Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, several months ago in Washington publicly accused the Afghan-born Khalilzad of acting like a viceroy, alleging that he harbored ambitions to lead an interim government in Afghanistan.

Akbar Polad, another observer, said that holding the elections was now top of the agenda in Washington.

“There seems to be a change in the view of Americans and now they give credibility to convocation of the elections. We all know that there are shortcomings, but we cannot reverse to 20 years back and all seem to agree that elections are the only way for putting an end to the crisis,” he told Arab News. 

