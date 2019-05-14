Saudi Arabia’s relief center launches online donations portal and updated website

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched an updated website and a new online donation portal to mark the fourth anniversary of the founding of the organization.

They were unveiled on May 13 by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, the center’s general supervisor, at a special Ramadan Iftar celebration at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riyadh. During the event, he reflected on the progress and accomplishments of the organization and looked forward to another year full of creative initiatives and projects reflecting the bright image of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rabiah said that KSRelief implemented 1,007 humanitarian and relief projects during the past four years, worth a total of $3.28 billion, that benefited people in 44 countries and were carried out in partnership with 142 regional and international partners. The projects included: an initiative to rehabilitate children recruited by extremists during the conflict in Yemen; Masam, the Saudi landmine-clearance project in Yemen, and a rehabilitation program for people who have lost limbs and been fitted with prosthetic replacements.

He added that KSRelief has established a number important aid initiatives, including the Saudi Humanitarian Aid Platform, the Volunteer Platform, and the Visitors’ Platform (for refugees), which KSRelief operates with international partners in accordance with global standards.

The achievements of KSRelief and the important aid initiatives for which it is responsible demonstrate the Kingdom’s desire to be a leader in the international community in the field of humanitarian work, Al-Rabiah said.

Dr. Samer Al-Jatili, KSRelief’s director of resources and investment, said that the new electronic donation portal will make it easier for supporters of the organization to support its work by giving money online using credit cards and other electronic payment options. Donors can choose which countries and programs they want to help, and set up personal accounts to keep track of their donations and the programs they have supported.