‘More than human’: Wonders of AI on show in London

An installation entitled Synthetic Apiary, by Neri Oman and The Mediated Matter Group, is pictured during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
An AI robot with a humanistic face, entitled Alter 3: Offloaded Agency, is pictured during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
An installation entitled Personal Food Computer v3.0, by during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
The robotic arms of the Makr Shakr cocktail maker are pictured as they mix a cocktail during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
An AI robot with a humanistic face, entitled Alter 3: Offloaded Agency, is pictured during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
The robotic arms of the Makr Shakr cocktail maker are pictured as they mix a cocktail during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
The robotic arms of the Makr Shakr cocktail maker are pictured as they mix a cocktail during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
An assistant looks at an installation entitled Myriad (Tulips) by Anna Ridler, during a photocall to promote the forthcoming exhibition entitled "AI: More than Human", at the Barbican Centre in London on May 15, 2019. (AFP/Ben Stansall)
  • Visitors will be able to take a journey from the long-held dream of creating artificial life to the reality of today’s most cutting-edge projects
  • There are also robots of all shapes and sizes, from Sony’s small dog Aibo to a large mechanical arm that prepares and serves cocktails
LONDON: Managing the health of the planet, fighting discrimination or boosting innovation in the arts; the fields in which Artificial Intelligence can help humans are countless, and an ambitious London exhibition aims to prove it.
Under the title “AI: more than human,” the immense Barbican cultural center brings together more than 200 installations, exhibits and projects by artists, scientists and researchers from all over the world.
From Thursday until August, visitors will be able to take a journey from the long-held dream of creating artificial life to the reality of today’s most cutting-edge projects.
An immersive space by Japanese collective teamLab forms one of the most intriguing exhibits, with art and science combining to let the visitor leave their mark on an evolving digital wall projection.
There are also robots of all shapes and sizes, from Sony’s small dog Aibo — whose first version from 1999 has now evolved into an AI model — to a large mechanical arm that prepares and serves cocktails.
Other exhibits explore the complex systems that keep big cities ticking over and push forward research into medical conditions from cancer to blindness.
The current limits of AI are investigated, including racial bias in some facial recognition software.
Properly designed AI can help prevent harm, Francesca Rossi, head of ethics at IBM Research, told AFP.
“If the machine can understand this concept of bias, then it can alert us if it sees that there is bias in our decision making,” she said.
Although the idea of decoding the human brain and imitating its functions was born in the mid-1950s, AI only exploded in 2010 thanks to very fast state-of-the-art processors that allow the analysis of huge amounts of data.
The machines have since come on leaps and bounds.
IBM’s Deep Blue beat Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997 while AlphaGo — developed by Google’s DeepMind team — in 2016 beat Lee Sedol, world champion in the 3,000-year-old Chinese board game known as Go.
Both are present in the exhibition, helping to outline how AI can help solve problems of enormous complexity, such as climate change.
“The thing that we dream about would be, what if a machine could say: ‘here is a clever way of changing how we run our economy that fixes climate’,” explained Swedish philosopher Anders Sandberg, Senior Research Fellow at the Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford.
But for that, “we need to find a good way of putting human values into machines so they will act without accidentally harming you,” he added, joking that AI could conclude the best solution was to eradicate human beings.
Despite its ambitious scope, the exhibition is only one part of a larger project called “Life Rewired,” which explores the impact of technology on society.
The center recently held a concert of baroque music composed by AI after analizing works by Johann Sebastian Bach.
“We gave the machine-learning algorithm all of Bach’s keyboard works,” explained the project’s architect Marcus du Sautoy.
“That’s a lot of music, but often machine-learning needs millions of data points to learn from,” added the Oxford mathematician.
He hopes to demonstrate that, rather than competing with humans, artificial intelligence can help humans “to think outside of our narrow creative window.”
“Humans get very stuck in ways of thinking, we often end up behaving like machines,” he said.

Topics: AI artificial intelligence London

HWJN — Saudi novel to become TV, film franchise

Updated 16 May 2019
William Mullally
0

HWJN — Saudi novel to become TV, film franchise

  • The project is part of a new partnership between MBC Studios, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Majid Al Futtaim
Updated 16 May 2019
William Mullally
0

CANNES, France: “HWJN,” a popular novel in Saudi Arabia by Ibrahim Abbas, is set to become the Middle East’s first multiplatform franchise, with a film and a 13-episode TV series in pre-production.

The project is part of a new partnership involving MBC Studios, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Majid Al Futtaim, according to an announcement on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 72nd Cannes film festival in France.

The trio plan to produce several projects annually, focusing on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, but with potential for more from across the Middle East. 

Also on the way is a vampire family drama called “Three Four Eternity,” produced by Mohamed Hefzy, who was behind “Sheikh Jackson” and “Yomeddine,” and writer-director Rami Yasin, who produced the Image Nation films “The Worthy”, “Zinzana” and the upcoming comedy “Rashid & Rajab,” directed by “Freej” creator Mohammed Saeed Harib.

Ali Jafaar of MBC Group said: “We have a number of projects in development. Those two (‘HWJN’ and ‘Three Four Eternity’) we intend to be in production by the end of the year.”

The novel “HWJN,” which tells the story of a God-fearing jinn who grows close to a talented female medical student, has sold 1 million copies in Saudi Arabia alone, said Michael Garin, CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi. The novel was first published by Yatakhalayoon in Saudi Arabia, where it became a phenomenon, and was later released as an e-book in English.

“HWJN” has been praised by international science-fiction authors such as the Nebula Award-winning American writer Eileen Gunn, who called it “thoroughly charming,” adding: “I recommend it highly. In fact, I couldn’t put it down.” The book’s popularity is what makes the trio so confident that the adaptation will be a hit on TV and in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, the region and worldwide.

Left to right: Ali Jaafar of MBC Group, image Nation Abu Dhabi CEO Michael Garin and Khaled El-Chidiac, acting CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, on a beach in Cannes. (Ammar Abd Rabbo / Arab News)

“This could be another ‘Twilight.’ That’s how we’re positioning it actually. This could end up being a franchise,” Toni El-Massih, chief content officer of VOX Cinemas, told Arab News.

The TV series, set to follow the release of the film, will be aired on MBC. The aim is to appeal to younger viewers. “Our network is desperately keen to get the 13 episodes. It’s one of the projects they constantly enquire about because it’s a very young demographic. That’s a difficult group to get to TV,” said Jaafar.

While Saudi- and UAE-produced Arabic-language TV shows continue to be popular, feature films have yet to find the same mass audience. “Two percent of local box office is made up of Arabic movies, which is unacceptable. It gives us a massive opportunity to increase that and give Arab audiences their own stories. If it can work everywhere in the world, there’s no reason it can’t work in our own region,” said Jaafar.

No details have been released regarding the talent in front of and behind the camera for the “HWJN” film or TV series. But it will be filmed in Saudi Arabia, with at least partial involvement by Saudi cast and crew. “Every film will be made where it should be made. We’re not going to specifically say a film should be made in Saudi Arabia unless it should be made in Saudi Arabia. But if it’s a Saudi story, of course it will be made in Saudi Arabia with Saudi actors,” Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, told Arab News.

The aim of the project and the partnership between the companies, Jaafar said, is to build an ecosystem in which new stars from the region can be created, instead of relying on the star power of actors and filmmakers from other regions. “We want to show people … our stories from a different perspective, to see hopes, dreams, fears, ambitions and aspirations, and to launch … a new generation of Arabic film stars,” he added.

“Where’s our Javier Bardem? Where’s our Antonio Banderas? Where are our stars? We haven’t had anyone since Omar Sharif, God rest his soul. Where’s our local Rami Malek?” Jaafar asked.

“How do we take kids from Egypt, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine or Iraq and turn them into big stars, locally and then internationally?” he added.

Mohamed Hefzy, producer of vampire family drama “Three Four Eternity.” (Ammar Abd Rabbo / Arab News)

“The talent is there. It’s a region where two-thirds (of the population) are under the age of 30. It’s incredibly exciting, incredibly dynamic, incredibly connected and ambitious with the kinds of stories they want to tell. We’ll give them those opportunities to tell their stories locally and abroad.”

Since cinemas reopened just over a year ago in Saudi Arabia, they have been regularly running at full capacity, with nearly every film released finding a receptive audience, according to Majid Al Futtaim. The company currently operates five cinemas, located in Riyadh and Jeddah, with a total of 47 screens. It plans to launch 63 more by the end of 2019.

“Saudi Arabia sees (the expansion of cinema in the Kingdom) as something that’s impacting and changing people’s lives in a positive way. The feedback we’ve received is unbelievably positive. Our theaters are packed,” said Khaled El-Chidiac, acting CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Ventures.

The company’s VOX Cinemas operates 400 screens in eight countries, with a goal of 1,000 screens in operation by 2023, 600 of them in Saudi Arabia. In another five years, the Kingdom could well boast 2,000 screens, said Mitchell.

As cinemas proliferate to meet huge unmet demand, Saudi Arabia and the wider region are quickly becoming one of the world’s most important film markets.

“Within three to four years, the region, including Saudi Arabia, will be a top 10 market. It will have a box office worth $1 billion to $2 billion in a $41 billion industry. It’s massive,” said Mitchell. 

Part of what has held back Arabic cinema in particular, he added, is the fact that production, exhibition and distribution are disconnected, with films not often getting a proper multichannel marketing push to make audiences aware of their release.

Many times, he said, posters for Arabic-language films are not delivered until a day before release, hurting audience awareness.

The partnership between MBC Studios, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Majid Al Futtaim will ensure that regionally produced films get the same support system in the region as the biggest Hollywood and Bollywood hits.

“MBC wants to produce films. It needs amazing films that perform really well at the box office for their free-to-air network,” Mitchell said.

“Image Nation wants to make films because they’re filmmakers. For us, we want MBC to promote the films very well so they perform very well in our cinemas, so that feeds back to make them successful on MBC,” he added. 

“None of us will hold back, and we’ll do everything we can do. It’s the perfect ecosystem to promote this content.”

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Cannes Film Festival

