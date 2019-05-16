Walmart earnings jump 80% to $3.8bn on higher US sales

You are here

NEW YORK: Walmart reported a jump in first-quarter earnings Thursday on higher US store sales and eCommerce growth following heavy investment in new “omnichannel” retail ventures.
The world’s biggest retailer reported profits of $3.8 billion.
That’s an increase of 80 percent from the year-ago period when results were dented by a one-time earnings hit following US tax reform.
Shares rose in pre-market trading.

BRUSSELS: European Union regulators have fined five banks a total of more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for allegedly colluding in the trade of large sums of foreign currency.
The EU Commission said Thursday that investigators found that some bank employees in charge of spot trading in 11 currencies “exchanged sensitive information and trading plans.” They sometimes coordinated strategies through online professional chat rooms.
The commission fined Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and JPMorgan over €811 million ($909 million) for collaborating in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel dubbed “Forex — Three Way Banana Split.”
It also fined Barclays, RBS and MUFG Bank over €257 million ($288 million) for a separate cartel.
UBS escaped fines for revealing the cartels.

