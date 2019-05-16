NEW YORK: Walmart reported a jump in first-quarter earnings Thursday on higher US store sales and eCommerce growth following heavy investment in new “omnichannel” retail ventures.
The world’s biggest retailer reported profits of $3.8 billion.
That’s an increase of 80 percent from the year-ago period when results were dented by a one-time earnings hit following US tax reform.
Shares rose in pre-market trading.
Walmart earnings jump 80% to $3.8bn on higher US sales
Walmart earnings jump 80% to $3.8bn on higher US sales
- The world’s biggest retailer reported profits of $3.8 billion
NEW YORK: Walmart reported a jump in first-quarter earnings Thursday on higher US store sales and eCommerce growth following heavy investment in new “omnichannel” retail ventures.