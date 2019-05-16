UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk: Sky News

LONDON: Britain has raised the threat level for military forces and diplomats in Iraq because of a heightened security risk from Iran, Sky News said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office declined to immediately comment on the report, but Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said that the foreign office has adapted its London staffing relating to Iran.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that Britain shares the same assessment as the United States of the heightened threat posed by Iran on Thursday.

Hunt said he had discussed Iran with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week in London, and again in Brussels on Monday. "As always we work closely with the US," he said on Twitter.

.@SecPompeo and I discussed #Iran last week in London and again in Brussels on Monday. We share the same assessment of the heightened threat posed by Iran. As always we work closely with the US — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) May 16, 2019



Britain also put its personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on an increased state of alert, Sky said.