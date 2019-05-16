Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married

DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed got married on Wednesday to Sheikha Shaikha bin Saeed bin Thani Al-Maktoum in a religious ceremony in the emirate, the UAE’s Gulf News has reported.

Two of the crown prince’s brothers were also married on the same day — Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy ruler of Dubai, wed Sheikha Mayram bint Butti Al-Maktoum while Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed got married to Sheikh Midya bint Dalmouj Al-Maktoum.

The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa confirmed the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the three brothers and a caption: “The nation is rejoiced.”

The announcement of three of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s nuptials caused a buzz on social media with people sending their congratulations to the three couples, while an Arabic hashtag #Spirit_Of_The_Union became a trending topic in the UAE.