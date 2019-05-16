You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married
﻿

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed got married on Wednesday. (Instagram: @faz3)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married

  • Two of the crown prince’s brothers were also married on the same day
  • The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa confirmed the news on her Instagram account
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed got married on Wednesday to Sheikha Shaikha bin Saeed bin Thani Al-Maktoum in a religious ceremony in the emirate, the UAE’s Gulf News has reported.
Two of the crown prince’s brothers were also married on the same day — Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy ruler of Dubai, wed Sheikha Mayram bint Butti Al-Maktoum while Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed got married to Sheikh Midya bint Dalmouj Al-Maktoum.
The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa confirmed the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the three brothers and a caption: “The nation is rejoiced.”
The announcement of three of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s nuptials caused a buzz on social media with people sending their congratulations to the three couples, while an Arabic hashtag #Spirit_Of_The_Union became a trending topic in the UAE.

Topics: Middle East Dubai UAE Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Related

0
Sport
Sheikh Hamdan enjoys success at Glorious Goodwood
0
Lifestyle
Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm 

UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk: Sky News

Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk: Sky News

Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain has raised the threat level for military forces and diplomats in Iraq because of a heightened security risk from Iran, Sky News said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office declined to immediately comment on the report.
Britain also put its personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on an increased state of alert, Sky said.

Topics: UK Iraq Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
US and European countries scale back presence in Iraq amid Iran tensions
0
Middle-East
US issues security alert on Iraq amid regional tensions

Latest updates

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married
0
UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk: Sky News
0
Walmart earnings jump 80% to $3.8bn on higher US sales
0
Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke passes away
0
Bangladesh launches trafficker crackdown after Mediterranean deaths
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.