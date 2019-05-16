You are here

UN: Rocket strike on Syria refugee camp kills 10 civilians

A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria. (File/Reuters)
GENEVA: At least 10 civilians were killed and 30 wounded in Syria by a rocket strike on the Neirab camp for Palestinian refugees close to the city of Aleppo on Tuesday night, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.
"As families gathered to break their fasts for the Ramadan Iftar meal, several rockets hit the densely populated Neirab camp for Palestine refugees in Aleppo," the statement from the UN humanitarian aid agency UNRWA said.
"Among those killed were four children, the youngest just six years old. A number of the injured remain in critical condition."

Topics: neural camp Aleppo Syria

Iraqi Airways says to resume Saturday first flights to Syria since 2011

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Airways is to resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus for the first time since the war there erupted in 2011, a spokesman for the national carrier said Thursday.
Iraqi Airways will from Saturday operate a weekly service from Baghdad to Damascus, which has been largely spared from the country's devastating conflict, Layth Al-Rubaie told AFP.

Topics: Iraqi Airways Damascus Baghdad

