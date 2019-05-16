You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8-year break
﻿

Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8-year break

Iraqi Airways said that it will resume it first flights to Syria since 2011on Saturday. (File/AFP) 
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8-year break

  • Most airlines stopped flying over Syria after the conflict broke out, with many taking longer routes to circumvent the war zone
  • Jordanian officials have also visited Damascus to discuss plans to reopen Syrian airspace to its Royal Jordanian's commercial flights
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq's national carrier is to resume flights to the capital of neighbouring Syria for the first time since the war there erupted in 2011, a spokesman said Thursday.
Iraqi Airways will operate a weekly service from Baghdad to Damascus starting Saturday, spokesman Layth Al-Rubaie told AFP.
Rubaie said the resumption of flights between the two neighbours was "important", citing bilateral trade, tourism and "the size of the Iraqi community living in Syria".
The Syrian transport ministry welcomed the decision in a statement on its official Facebook page.
Rubaie said the last flight from Baghdad to Damascus took place in December 2011, before the service was suspended due to the conflict that erupted in Syria that year.
Most airlines stopped flying over Syria after the conflict broke out, with many taking longer routes to circumvent the war zone.
But the conflict has wound down in recent years, after major regime advances against rebels and extremists with Russian military backing since 2015.
Damascus has been largely spared the violence.
In April, the Syrian government said it had agreed to allow Qatar Airways to resume flights over the country.
"The agreement came on the principle of reciprocity, as SyrianAir crosses Qatari airspace and never stopped flying to Doha throughout the war," the Syrian transport ministry said at the time.
The use of Syrian airspace would see "increased revenues in hard currency for the benefit of the Syrian state", it added.
Syria was suspended from the Arab League in November 2011 as the death toll escalated and several regional powers bet on President Bashar Al-Assad's demise.
But the regime, backed by allies Russia and Iran, has since re-conquered much of the territory it had lost to rebels and extremists, and now controls some two-thirds of the country.
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have reopened their missions in Damascus.
Jordan reopened a key land crossing with its Syrian neighbour in October last year after a three-year hiatus.
Analysts said the move would help Syria inch its way back into trade with the wider region as it looks to boost its war-ravaged economy.
The Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-government demonstrations that sparked a brutal regime crackdown.
The spiralling violence drew in regional powers and has killed more than 370,000 people, displacing millions.

Topics: Iraqi Airways Damascus Baghdad

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk: Sky News
0
Middle-East
Don’t ‘politicize’ electricity, Iraq minister urges as summer nears

Sudan protesters vow to press on after talks suspended

Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

Sudan protesters vow to press on after talks suspended

Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudanese protesters voiced regret Thursday at an army decision to suspend crucial talks on installing civilian rule but vowed to press on with a sit-in despite being targeted in fresh violence.
Army generals and protest leaders had been expected to come to an agreement on Wednesday over the make-up of a new body to govern Sudan for three years.
The issue is the thorniest to have come up in ongoing talks on reinstating civilian rule after the generals took over following the ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir last month.
But in the early hours of Thursday, the chief of Sudan’s ruling military council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced the talks had been suspended for 72 hours as security in Khartoum had deteriorated.
He demanded that protesters dismantle roadblocks in Khartoum, open bridges and railway lines connecting the capital and “stop provoking security forces.”
The Alliance for Freedom and Change, the group leading the protest movement and negotiating the transfer of power with the army rulers, called the move “regrettable.”
“It ignores the developments achieved in negotiations so far... and the fact that Wednesday’s meeting was to finalize the agreement, which would have stopped the escalations such as roadblocks.”
The protest movement vowed to press on with the sit-in and called on its supporters to launch rallies heading to the protest camp later on Thursday after breaking the Ramadan fast.
Protesters said the army was trying to provoke them.
“They want to provoke the people by delaying the negotiations... but the negotiations will resume now that the roadblocks have been removed,” said Moatassim Sayid, a protester at the sit-in.
On Thursday morning, several roadblocks in downtown Khartoum had been taken down, an AFP correspondent reported, adding that troops from the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) were deployed in some areas.
Roadblocks on key thoroughfares are being used by demonstrators to pressure the generals to transfer power to a civilian administration.
The talks began on Monday and achieved significant breakthroughs, but have also been marred by violence that left five protesters and an army major dead and many wounded from gunshots.
Protesters allege that members of RSF were behind the violence.
But Burhan said there were “armed elements among demonstrators who were shooting at security forces.”
He defended the paramilitary group, saying “it had taken the side of the people” during the uprising that toppled Bashir on April 11.
The British ambassador to Khartoum said Sudanese security forces had fired at protesters on Wednesday when eight were reported wounded near the sit-in, where thousands remain camped demanding the generals step down.
“Extremely concerned by use of live ammunition by Sudanese security forces against protesters in Khartoum today, with reports of civilian casualties,” Irfan Siddiq wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Washington blamed the generals for the bloodshed that left six dead on Monday.
“The tragic attacks on protesters... were clearly the result of the Transitional Military Council trying to impose its will on the protesters by attempting to remove roadblocks,” the US embassy said.
The French foreign ministry urged the two sides to resume the dialogue “to establish a transitional civilian government” and to “preserve the peaceful nature of the transition.”
The protest movement said the generals wanted the demonstrators to restrict themselves to the sit-in area.
Protesters are demanding a civilian-led transition, which the generals have steadfastly resisted since bowing to their demands and toppling Bashir.
During the first two days of talks the two sides had agreed on an overall civilian structure, including a three-year period for the full transfer of power to a civilian administration.
They had also agreed that parliament be composed of 300 members for the transition, with around two-thirds from the alliance and the rest drawn from other political groups.
The make-up of the new sovereign council has been the toughest part of the negotiations, with the two sides so far proposing different compositions of the body which is expected to take all key decisions concerning national issues.
The generals want it to be military-led, while the protesters insist on a majority civilian body.
General Yasser Al-Atta, one of the members of the current ruling military council, had vowed earlier this week to reach a deal by Thursday that “meets the people’s aspirations.”
The new council is expected to form a transitional civilian government, which would then prepare for the first post-Bashir election after the three-year changeover period ends.

Topics: Sudan Protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudanese forces clear protesters with gunfire; talks suspended for 72 hours
0
Sudan army rulers, protesters agree on 3-year transition period

Latest updates

Macron to meet Libya’s eastern commander Haftar next week
0
Sudan protesters vow to press on after talks suspended
0
Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8-year break
0
UN: Rocket strike on Syria refugee camp kills 10 civilians
0
Iranians react angrily to education minister comments on sending students into war
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.