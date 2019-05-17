You are here

Turkey needs credible plan to avoid downgrade, says Moody's

Turkey's financial woes have pushed it to right near the top of Moody's worldwide external vulnerability index. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
Turkey needs credible plan to avoid downgrade, says Moody’s

  • Moody’s downgraded Turkey to Ba3 — three rungs into junk territory — last August, but it also kept it on a “negative” outlook
  • New analysis from the rating agency shows Turkey’s economic woes have pushed it to right near the top of its worldwide external vulnerability index
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Turkey needs to put a comprehensive and credible economic plan in place if it is to avoid another cut to sovereign credit rating, a senior Moody’s sovereign analyst said on Thursday.
New analysis from the rating agency shows Turkey’s recession, the slump in the lira, upcoming refinancing pressures and dwindling reserves have pushed it to right near the top of its worldwide external vulnerability index.
“Failure to put forward a credible broad-based plan to address the structural issues, and in the near-term dampen the market volatility pressure on the lira ... that would be a pressure point from a rating perspective,” Moody’s Managing Director of Sovereign Risk, Yves Lemay, told Reuters.
Moody’s downgraded Turkey to Ba3 — three rungs into junk territory — last August, but it also kept it on a “negative” outlook which is a warning that another cut could happen in 12-18 months.
It gives it some time and one of Turkey’s main plusses is that it has a low debt-to-GDP level of about 30 percent, but the likelihood is that an economic plan would be laid out after Istanbul’s mayoral elections have been re-run on June 23.
“For us, the critical issue is whether this administration has the capacity to move aside the political issues and focus on the economic needs of the country,” Lemay said, adding that the repeat of the Istanbul vote had underscored concerns.
“It is another manifestation of the domestic political risk in this instance, and the weakening of the institutions of the country.”
With regards to the drop in currency reserves, he added: “When we look at the size of what (sovereign and bank debt) is coming due in the next year against the size of the reserves, it is a signal of significant vulnerability.”
“The amount of reserves is very much insufficient to refinance the external obligations.”
Moody’s calculates the Turkish government’s interest payments rose 30.4 percent in nominal terms last year and almost 50 percent in the first three months of 2019 due to the weak lira and a rise in payments.
As a result it expects interest payments to increase to around 8.2 percent of the government’s revenue in 2019 from only 5.9 percent in 2017, “eroding” the government’s fiscal strength.

US terminates Turkey's preferential trade agreement, reduces tariffs on steel

Updated 17 May 2019
REUTERS:
US terminates Turkey’s preferential trade agreement, reduces tariffs on steel

  • Last year, the Turkish lira went into a tailspin after Trump imposed higher tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum
  • The US begun reviewing Turkey's status in the Generalized System of Preferences program when the two countries were embroiled in a diplomatic row
Updated 17 May 2019
REUTERS:
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday terminated Turkey’s preferential trade treatment that allowed some exports to enter the country duty free, but it has halved its tariffs on imports of Turkish steel to 25%.
The White House said it was appropriate to terminate Turkey’s eligibility to participate in the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, based on its level of economic development. The decision is effective May 17, it added.
The US Trade Representative (USTR) in early March said Turkey was no longer eligible to participate because it “is sufficiently economically developed.” It had begun reviewing the NATO ally’s status in the program last August when the two countries were embroiled in a diplomatic row.
But Ankara had been hopeful that Washington would not go ahead with the decision, saying it would be against the $75 billion target for mutual trade laid out by President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
During last year’s spat, Trump had imposed higher tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum to put economic pressure on NATO member Turkey to force it to release Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was detained there over terrorism charges. Brunson was released last October.
Trump’s move had sent the Turkish lira into a tailspin. Since then, the ties between the two countries have remained tense over disagreements ranging from Ankara’s planned purchase of a Russian missile system to diverging interests in Syria.
In a subsequent statement on Thursday, the White House said it was reducing the 50% tariff, doubled last August, to 25%. “Maintaining the existing 25% tariff on most countries is necessary and appropriate at this time to address the threatened impairment of the national security,” it said.
Turkey was one of 120 countries that participate in the GSP, the oldest and largest US trade preference program. It aims to promote economic development in beneficiary countries and territories by eliminating duties on thousands of products.
The United States imported $1.66 billion in 2017 from Turkey under the GSP program, representing 17.7 percent of total US imports from Turkey, according to USTR’s website.
The leading GSP import categories were vehicles and vehicle parts, jewelry and precious metals, and stone articles, the website said.

