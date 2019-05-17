You are here

Religious efforts at Prophet’s Mosque during the Saudi era highlighted

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman attends the symposium titled ‘Religious efforts exerted at the Prophet’s Mosque during the Saudi era’ at the King Salman International Conference Center in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
The Naif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud International Prize for the Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies organized a symposium on Thursday, called “Religious efforts exerted at the Prophet’s Mosque during the Saudi era.” 

Run in partnership with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, under the patronage of King Salman, the two-day symposium is being held at the King Salman International Conference Center, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of the supreme commission of the prize, and Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The head of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, Mohamed Hussein Al-Mahrsawy, delivered the keynote speech, in which he said: “The symposium comes in the context of the Kingdom’s interest in the Two Holy Mosques, and its role in spreading moderation in Islam, correcting misconceptions, fostering competitive spirit among researchers and enriching the Islamic library.”

The secretary-general of the prize, Dr. Saed Al-Harthi, also delivered a speech, in which he said:  “Saudi Arabia and its leaders were honored with the gift of serving the Two Holy Mosques, their visitors and pilgrims. The Kingdom’s interest is not limited to the care of the mosques, but extends to education through lectures, courses and seminars organized by the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. This symposium was organized to highlight the Kingdom’s mission toward Islam and Muslims.”

He extended thanks and appreciation to the king for patronizing the symposium, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Saud for their support.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said: “This blessed symposium embodies our leaders’ interest in the Two Holy Mosques, and reflects their concern to take care of them, serve Islam and Muslims, and achieve worldwide security and peace.”

Topics: Prophet's Mosque

UN lauds Saudi Arabia’s ‘model’ refugee aid programs around world

Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
UN lauds Saudi Arabia’s ‘model’ refugee aid programs around world

  • UNHCR’s representative cites KSRelief as one of its most important partners
  • Khalifa said he was looking forward to consolidating strategic relations between the two sides
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lauded Saudi Arabia for its life-saving refugee aid programs throughout the world.
Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR regional representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, heaped praise on the Kingdom during a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
During their talks, held at KSRelief’s headquarters in Riyadh, Khalifa thanked the center for its cooperation with the UNHCR in helping to improve conditions for hundreds of thousands of refugees.
In a statement, KSRelief told Arab News that the two officials discussed the center’s work in a number of crisis-hit countries, particularly Yemen, and reviewed the Kingdom’s additional efforts to relieve the suffering of Yemeni, Rohingya and Syrian refugees through joint executive projects with the UNHCR.
Khalifa said he was looking forward to consolidating strategic relations between the two sides and described Saudi Arabia’s approach to refugees as a model for the linking of Islamic values and humanitarian action.
He added that KSRelief was one of the UNHCR’s most important partners, providing basic relief materials for internally displaced people in Yemen, and emergency support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
Separately, on Thursday, the center announced that KSRelief had recently distributed tens of thousands of food baskets to Syrian refugees living in the Zaatari and Al-Azraq refugee camps in Jordan, in cooperation with the Norwegian Refugee Council and the UNHCR.
KSRelief has also delivered seven truckloads of dialysis medicines to the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population for use in dialysis centers throughout the war-torn country. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) UNHCR

