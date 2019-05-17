Religious efforts at Prophet’s Mosque during the Saudi era highlighted

The Naif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud International Prize for the Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies organized a symposium on Thursday, called “Religious efforts exerted at the Prophet’s Mosque during the Saudi era.”

Run in partnership with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, under the patronage of King Salman, the two-day symposium is being held at the King Salman International Conference Center, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of the supreme commission of the prize, and Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The head of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, Mohamed Hussein Al-Mahrsawy, delivered the keynote speech, in which he said: “The symposium comes in the context of the Kingdom’s interest in the Two Holy Mosques, and its role in spreading moderation in Islam, correcting misconceptions, fostering competitive spirit among researchers and enriching the Islamic library.”

The secretary-general of the prize, Dr. Saed Al-Harthi, also delivered a speech, in which he said: “Saudi Arabia and its leaders were honored with the gift of serving the Two Holy Mosques, their visitors and pilgrims. The Kingdom’s interest is not limited to the care of the mosques, but extends to education through lectures, courses and seminars organized by the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. This symposium was organized to highlight the Kingdom’s mission toward Islam and Muslims.”

He extended thanks and appreciation to the king for patronizing the symposium, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Saud for their support.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said: “This blessed symposium embodies our leaders’ interest in the Two Holy Mosques, and reflects their concern to take care of them, serve Islam and Muslims, and achieve worldwide security and peace.”