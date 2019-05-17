You are here

What We're Watching Today: The Umbrella Academy

A scene from the Umbrella Academy.
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
date 2019-05-17

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Forty-three babies are born on the same day in 1989, each of them with a different superpower. Seven of the infants are adopted by an eccentric billionaire, who emotionally abuses them and bends them to his will, shaping them into a team of heroes known as the Umbrella Academy.

Fast forward to the present day and the academy members, now estranged, reunite for their adoptive father’s funeral and to solve the mystery of his sudden death.

This Netflix original series is adapted from the comic book of the same name by writer Gerard Way, the former lead singer with rock band My Chemical Romance, and artist Gabriel Bá. Witty and fun, “The Umbrella Academy” has wide audience appeal, thanks to its diverse cast, and a strong emotional heart as the siblings embark on a journey toward reconciliation.

The intriguing dynamic between the seven siblings and their complex relationships with their father and each other elevates “The Umbrella Academy” and makes it special. You will relate to the characters and find little bits of yourself in the siblings: Allison’s selfishness, for example, Luther’s blind trust in his father, Diego’s rebellious side or Klaus’s peculiarities.

Season one of “The Umbrella Academy” is streaming now and Netflix has ordered a second.

Afghan film body gets its first female boss

Sayed Salahuddin
Afghan film body gets its first female boss

  • Sahraa Karimi was only woman to apply for top job
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: Sahraa Karimi made headlines with her critically acclaimed documentary “Women Behind the Wheel.” She is back in the driving seat — as the first female boss of a state-run film body that has been led by men since its establishment in 1968.

Karimi, 36, was the only woman to apply for the director-general role at Afghan Film and was competing against four men. She said she wanted to rebuild cinemas in Kabul and nurture local filmmaking.

“We need to make films inside Afghanistan, we need to tell our own stories. Many from outside came and still come to Afghanistan and make (films) about our stories,” she told Arab News. “But Afghan filmmakers do not have the facilities to make films about our own country, so it is my first priority.”

She grew up in Iran and migrated to Slovakia, where she spent more than a decade studying film. The focus of her work has mostly been Afghan women, who have enjoyed greater freedoms and opportunities since the Taliban was ousted in 2001.

Her appointment was welcomed by Afghans from the film and media industries.

“I think it is a great woman who is going to lead Afghan Film. I hope she can protect and support actresses from the terrible culture of disrespect they face,” Fereshta Kazemi, an Afghan actress who has also worked as an anti-corruption adviser, told Arab News.

Journalist Mujahid Andarabi described her as “sunrise in the darkness of night” in a misogynistic society.

Jawan Sher Haidari, who has been involved in the Afghan cinema industry for decades, called Karimi an “active and prominent figure.”

“We do not have proper equipment, even cameras,” he told Arab News. “Once we asked the government for $150,000 for three short films. The answer from the then finance minister was: ‘We do not have the budget for fancy things.’ She (Karimi) will need to start from zero. What government leaders do in terms of culture and the appointment of women are just symbolic moves. They have not done anything fundamentally for the promotion of culture and cinema,” he added.

There is no specific funding for Afghan Film. There is not even a home for it anymore as its offices were allocated to the UK for it to use as part of a new embassy. Items from Afghan Film’s archive that survived Taliban rule — and the plunder before that — are in the presidential palace.

The crumbling state of Afghan Film has even been dubbed “Nothing Wood” by local journalist Tahir Qadery.

Karimi knows about the hurdles but did not know that Afghan Film’s offices had been handed over to the British. She said she hoped to raise money through advocacy. She is even unphased by the Taliban, which has yet to retreat from the public sphere.

“I am not anti-peace. I am pro-peace, because we are tired of this war, but I am not afraid of the Taliban. I belong to a generation of women that fights for every achievement. If they (the Taliban) want peace, we welcome them,” Karimi replied when asked to comment about peace talks between the US and the militant group.

Nabi Tanhar, a veteran director at Afghan Film, outlined some of the other challenges facing Karimi. “The political and security situation has overshadowed all of the cultural affairs, including cinema in Afghanistan,” he told Arab News. “It takes one week to order clothes for an actor. There is too much bureaucracy. The entire country is a challenge and she will face tough times because our films are not digitized. We do not have a building for Afghan Film and no budget.”

He suggested that Karimi could use her network outside Afghanistan to create interest in the local movie industry, advising her to “exercise patience” when she formally took up her role.

An official at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture said the Afghan Film building had been taken over by the British because it was next door to the US embassy and opposite NATO headquarters in Kabul’s most secure site.

