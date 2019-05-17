You are here

  • Home
  • Family of Palestinian who died in Turkish prison turn to Egypt for help
﻿

Family of Palestinian who died in Turkish prison turn to Egypt for help

Mubarak’s sister shows his photo at their family home in Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohamed Al-Shamaa
0

Family of Palestinian who died in Turkish prison turn to Egypt for help

  • Zaki Mubarak’s death highlights rights violations in Turkish prisons
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohamed Al-Shamaa
0

CAIRO: The family of Zaki Mubarak, the Palestinian who died in Turkish custody, filed an official request on Thursday with the Egyptian attorney general to re-examine his body and determine the cause of death. The Turkish authorities said that Mubarak, who had been sentenced to death for espionage, committed suicide by hanging himself.

He had disappeared in Turkey in early April. Seventeen days later, the Turkish authorities announced that he had been arrested on April 22, and at the end of the month said he had committed suicide. Mubarak’s body was brought to Egypt, and is now in the Palestine hospital in Cairo. Mubarak’s family appointed an Egyptian lawyer to follow up the case and request a  re-examination of the body.

Dr. Zakaria Mubarak, the brother of Zaki, said he was unable to identify the body due to its distorted features and the absence of organs, including the tongue, noting that marks on the body suggested that he was tortured.

A source in Egypt’s public prosecutor’s office told Arab News that under the Egyptian law, the public prosecutor can re-examine the body and prepare a medical report at the request of the brother of the victim.

Amjad Samir, a researcher in Turkish affairs, said that Turkey faces unprecedented accusations of human-rights violations. He explained that Turkey sought to falsify information regarding the torture of Mubarak by triggering espionage theories to obscure what Erdogan is doing.

Samir said that this latest case will increase the pressure on Turkey from international organizations, and will shed more light on the rights violations in prisons and the arrests of dissidents.

Mubarak’s family said they would demand the punishment of all those involved in his killing right up to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The family said the Selevri prison in Istanbul is infamous and demanded that officials provide video from the surveillance cameras in the prison to prove the authenticity of their story.

Ankara did not provide any evidence to support the story that Mubarak had committed suicide, reinforcing the story of the family of the victim, which accused the Turkish government of torturing him to extract confessions of espionage.

Topics: Turkish prisons

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestinian’s suspicious death in Turkey: ‘Those who did this to my brother are not human’
0
Middle-East
Family of Palestinian found dead in Turkish prison after UAE spying charges dismiss suicide claim

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt call on Qatar to stop funding terror groups

Updated 29 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt call on Qatar to stop funding terror groups

  • Anti-terror quartet changes tack in bid to stop the spread of Islamic extremism 
Updated 29 sec ago
SPA
0

GENEVA:  Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt called on Qatar to stop funding terrorist groups and respect the rights of migrant workers on Wednesday.

The plea came in speeches delivered by the three countries before the UN Human Rights Council at a meeting in Geneva to review the human rights situation in the Gulf state.

In its speech, Saudi Arabia called upon Qatar to take the necessary measures to stop financing terrorist groups and to take steps not to allow media platforms to spread fanaticism.

Saudi Arabia also called for the removal of obstacles that currently hinder Qatari citizens and expatriates working in Qatar from performing Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern over the tragic humanitarian situation of hundreds of Qatari Al-Ghufran clan members, after the Qatari government withdrew citizenship from hundreds of families, confiscated property and displaced them from their homes.

Bahrain called on Doha to remove barriers to justice for migrant workers, to ensure their protection from abuse and exploitation, to punish offenders who flout these regulations, and to ensure that migrants receive wages on time. It also called on Qatar to implement reforms to prevent forced labor, and to fully implement the National Plan of Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, ensuring that victims of forced labor and trafficking receive justice.

Egypt echoed Saudi Arabia, and called on Qatar to stop providing financial support to terrorists, including allowing media platforms that disseminate hate speech and justify violence or incitement to it to operate under its protection.

Cairo asked Doha to end all arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances against a number of its own nationals, to commit to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers and Their Families, and to adopt legislation to combat violence against women, especially migrants.

Topics: Qatari perfidy terror finance ATQ Anti-Terror Quartet UN Human Rights Council

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lets Qatari pilgrims book Umrah packages in KSA after Doha blocks online booking
0
Middle-East
Al-Ghufran families ‘arbitrarily stripped of Qatari citizenship’: HRW report

Latest updates

UN lauds Saudi Arabia’s ‘model’ refugee aid programs around world
0
Saudi ministry launches new department for social responsibility
0
Saudi land mines project clears 1,024 Houthi devices
0
Ad Diriyah development authority concludes first job fair
0
Saudi Arabia lets Qatari pilgrims book Umrah packages in KSA after Doha blocks online booking
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.