Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, works on pilot training plan

The Boeing 737 aircraft family is the best-selling airliner of all time with more than 15,000 aircraft ordered. (Reuters)
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
Boeing said on Thursday it had completed a software update for its 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded worldwide since March after they were involved in two fatal crashes.
The planemaker said it was in the process of submitting a plan on pilot training to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and would work with the regulator to schedule its certification test flight.
The FAA is planning a meeting on May 23 in Fort Worth, Texas, with regulators from around the world to update them on reviews of Boeing’s software fix and on pilot training.
Aviation regulators from other countries will have to assess Boeing’s proposed fixes and clear the aircraft to fly in other regions independently of the FAA.
It is unclear when the 737 MAX aircraft will return to service, but US airlines have said they hope the jets will fly this summer.
Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc, the two largest US operators of the MAX, have pulled the jets from their schedules until Aug. 5 and Aug 19, respectively.
The airlines, which must still decide on pilot training, have said they would use the jets as spare planes if they are approved for flight before those dates.
The FAA said on Thursday that Boeing had not yet submitted its final software package for approval.
On Wednesday, acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell said he expected Boeing to make its formal submission for its software update in the next week or so.
The 737 MAX was grounded following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight killed 189 people.
Boeing hopes the software upgrade and associated pilot training will add layers of protection to prevent erroneous data from triggering a system called MCAS, which was activated in both the planes before they crashed.
The planemaker said it had completed simulator testing and engineering test flights as well as developed training and education materials, which were now being reviewed by the FAA, global regulators and airline customers.
To date, Boeing has flown the 737 MAX with updated software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights, the company said.

LONDON: Amazon has led a funding round in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, pitting itself against Uber Eats and other smaller providers in an escalating battle to deliver takeaway meals.
The news that the world’s biggest online retailer had taken a stake in one of Europe’s fastest growing tech companies sent shockwaves through the sector, hitting shares in rivals Just Eat, Takeaway.com and Delivery Hero.
Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said the investment would enable the group to further expand its reach, develop its technology and pursue innovations such as the launch of its own kitchens that can be rented to restaurants to meet demand.
Deliveroo said Amazon was the lead investor in a new $575 million funding round. The new Series G funding takes the total Deliveroo has raised to date to $1.53 billion.
Its existing investors are T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Co, and Greenoaks.
“Amazon has been an inspiration to me personally and to the company, and we look forward to working with such a customer-obsessed organization,” Shu said.
Headquartered in London, Deliveroo uses 60,000 riders dressed in black and teal jackets to deliver meals from over 80,000 restaurants and takeaway outlets in 14 countries including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait.
In Britain it is locked in a battle with Uber Eats and the online platform Just Eat and its riders are a common sight carrying delivery boxes emblazoned with its kangaroo logo.
“We’re impressed with Deliveroo’s approach, and their dedication to providing customers with an ever-increasing selection of great restaurants along with convenient delivery options,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country manager.
“Will and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we’re excited to see what they do next.”
The arrival of Amazon alarmed smaller rivals in the sector such as Just Eat, which saw its shares fall 10 percent in early trading over fears it would be squeezed between two online giants with global ambitions and deep pockets.
Just Eat had a market valuation of £4.6 billion ($5.9 billion) prior to Friday’s fall.
Amazon currently sells food in Britain through its Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Prime Now services and has a wholesale deal with supermarket Morrisons. But, according to market researchers Kantar Worldpanel, its UK grocery market share is still less than 1 percent.
It has previously tried and failed to run a restaurant delivery service in Britain.

