International labor organization criticizes 2020 Olympics working conditions

Those working on the National Stadium reported working 26 days consecutively. (File/Reuters)
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
  • The report says they are dealing with dangerous conditions, long working hours and an inadequate complaint system
  • The Summer Games begin on July 24, 2020
TOKYO: Construction workers are living in a ‘culture of fear’ and work for long hours in perilous conditions building Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues, according to a report from a leading international labor organization.
The Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) report, which is based on the organization’s interviews with workers, says they are dealing with dangerous conditions, long working hours and an inadequate complaint system.
BWI also noted two construction workers had died in connection with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics was Japan’s opportunity to address some of the long-running gaps within the construction industry in Japan; however, these problems have just got worse,” BWI General Secretary Ambet Yuson said in the report.
In 2017, the parents of a 23-year-old builder at the National Stadium petitioned the government to recognize his suicide as “karoshi” — or death by overwork, with media saying he worked 200 hours of overtime a month before his death.
A labor standards office eventually recognized his death as work-related.
The BWI report, released to the public Wednesday, says Japan’s acute labor shortage has put immense pressure on construction workers.
Builders at the Olympic and Paralympic athlete village reported working 28 days in a row; those working on the National Stadium reported working 26 days consecutively, the report said.
The report was submitted to Tokyo 2020, which is organizing the Games; the Tokyo Metropolitan Government; and the Japan Sports Council, which manages the National Stadium, on Tuesday.
“The JSC has been calling for efforts on the construction company to ensure the safety and health of workers and receiving reports regularly,” a JSC spokesman said via email on Friday. “However, as of today, we have not been able to identify cases written in the BWI report or other violations of law.”
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government acknowledged on Friday that it had received the report, but did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Responsibility
Eight new venues are being built for the Games alongside older renovated venues in Tokyo.
The JSC manages the construction of the National Stadium, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is responsible for the remaining new venues.
Tokyo 2020 organizers are responsible for the temporary gymnastics venue, which is not mentioned in the report.
The organizing committee noted that it is not the “commissioning party” for any of the other projects.
“The Tokyo Organizing Committee... is now reviewing the contents of the report and will cooperate with related stakeholders to look into the alleged issue,” Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said in an email to Reuters.
Construction work on Tokyo’s new National Stadium, the centerpiece of the 2020 Summer Olympics, began in December 2016 after a delay of nearly a year.
The original design was rejected because of its high cost, but it is set to be completed in November.
Organizers have presented the 2020 Olympics as an opportunity to soften Japan’s work culture.
The country has few limits on overtime and pay. Employees at more than a fifth of companies exceeded a government threshold of 80 hours of monthly overtime, a white paper showed in 2016.
Last year, the infrastructure ministry predicted the Japanese construction industry would face a shortage of 470,000 to 930,000 workers by 2025.
The Summer Games begin on July 24, 2020.

  • Ukraine, supported by six other countries, tried unsuccessfully to block the agreement
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed the move
HELSINKI: The Council of Europe adopted a declaration Friday that allows Russia to start voting again at the continent's main human rights body following a spat related to its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Foreign ministers from the council's 47 member states voted overwhelmingly to support a declaration that says that all members should be "entitled to participate" in the council's two main organs "on an equal basis."
Russia will now have to accredit a delegation to the Council of Europe before it can start voting on motions.
The council, which is based in Strasbourg, France and is open to all European countries regardless of whether they are in the European Union or not, suspended Russia's voting rights after the annexation of Crimea, which Ukraine and most of the world viewed as illegal. Russia, a member since 1996, then stopped paying its membership fees in protest.
Senior Russian officials have threatened to pull out of the Council of Europe altogether. Such a move would mean that ordinary Russians would lose access to the European Court of Human Rights, which has become an important tool for those who have lost faith in Russian courts.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed the declaration and reaffirmed Russia's commitments including paying the fees. Lavrov said Russia values "the positive contribution" that the Council of Europe has made to resolving humanitarian issues as well as improving Russia's justice system.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is willing to cooperate with the Council of Europe only as long as it has "an equal say" in all of its decision-making mechanism.
Friday's declaration marks what could be the first major step by a European institution to roll back on restrictions and sanctions that were imposed on Russia following Crimea's annexation and its campaign to support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. It could also be viewed as a sign of a growing realization in Europe, in France and Germany in particular, that bringing Russia closer could be a better way to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis and other problems.
Ukraine's foreign minister unexpectedly cancelled his attendance of the meeting in Finland at the last minute, expecting the positive vote for Russia.
Ukraine's envoy to the Council on Europe Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Ukraine and five other countries voted against the motion which he described as a result of "cynical diplomacy" to save a "long-term partner."
Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini told reporters after the meeting that the final say in restoring Russia's voting rights lies in the hands of Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly that was the one to bar Russia from voting. He said that allowing Russia to vote does not mean that European nations would want to abandon sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
"It's clear that (Russia's) behavior has to change," Soini said.
He also said that Russia is required to pay all of its outstanding debt, including membership fees, to the Council of Europe by the end of June.
France — which will take over the rotating presidency at the council on Friday — and Germany have been vocal about the need to bring Russia back in the fold for the benefit of millions of ordinary Russians.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is meeting Lavrov later in the day, said before the meeting that "it is not in our interests" to keep Russia out.
"Russia belongs in the Council of Europe — with all of the rights and responsibilities that go with it," Maas said, adding that he hopes to be able to take a "decisive step forward" at the ministerial meeting.
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Council of Europe president earlier this month that "the Council of Europe needs Russia like Russia and the Russians need the Council of Europe, which means that their rights as a member state are respected but also that Russia fulfills its obligations towards the institution."
Russia's exit from the Council of Europe would mean that Russians wouldn't be able to turn to the European Court of Human Rights as the last point of appeal for criminal proceedings in Russia. The ECHR over the years has become an important tool of legal redress for Russians who are often unable to find justice in Russia's notoriously corrupt and government-dependent court system.
More than 20 percent of all cases heard at the ECHR last year came from Russian nationals, according to the court's annual report.

